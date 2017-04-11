Noosa move just bizarre

Storm clouds over the beach sum up the mood of Rainbow Beach locals about a move to join the Noosa electorate.

RESIDENTS of Rainbow Beach are maintaining the rage about the estate electoral boundary redraw which would see them lumped into Noosa.

One of those kicking and screaming about the proposed change is Rainbow beach local Garry Hewitt who said in a Gympie Times letter to the editor the proposal is "against community interest and makes no sense”.

"Local residents also go to Gympie for the hospital, businesses, government and council services, disaster management, high school and emergency services,” Mr Hewitt said.

Rainbow Beach Commerce and Tourism Association president Mark Beech told the Noosa News it was not that his community "did not want to be associated with you guys”.

However he feels a broad cross section of people believe the Electoral Redistribution Commission has it horribly wrong and about 10% of the overall objections came from Rainbow Beach.

"There are probably community members who are quite happy to go to Noosa and it may not change our lives significantly, but I think it's just the notion of it that upsets a lot of people.

"It's all a bit bizarre. They feel like they would be more connected to their local community if they are in the same electorate.”

"The craziest thing of the whole lot is that for people to drive to the member's office in Noosaville there you drive through three other electorates or whatever to get there on a bitumen road or vice versa.”

The closing date for public comments on the more than 1500 objections is 5pm April 18, with the final determination on Friday, May 26.