Noosa MP lacks support, Labor candidate claims

Labor candidate for Noosa Mark Denham has questioned the support incumbent Sandy Bolton has from the big parties.

A Labor candidate has fired shots early in the race for the state seat of Noosa, claiming incumbent independent Sandy Bolton doesn’t have the support of the big parties.

Veteran paramedic and three-time Labor candidate for Noosa, Mark Denham, believes the current member for Noosa Sandy Bolton is letting the region down.

“I think Sandy is a lovely person, but I have a problem with her capacity to fulfil her promises,” he said.

“I have a problem with her honesty and capacity to get things done.”

Mr Denham claimed the independent member was at a disadvantage as she didn't have the support base that either of the two main parties had.

“In the world today with the uncertainly of COVID, we need a stable leader and a stable government,” he said.

“She doesn’t have a direct line of communication with the ministers.

“What we don’t need is a minority – be it Sandy, or The Greens, or The Katters (Katter Party) agitating in the background.”

In reply, Ms Bolton was not fazed by Mr Denham’s comments, reminding residents of the projects she had completed in her time as Noosa MP.

“The commitments I have made to our community, and outcomes from these, are very much in the public domain,” Ms Bolton said.

“These include recent announcements of funding for long standing historical issues such as the replacement of Six Mile Bridge #7.

“Results speak for themselves, and I remain focused on our COVID recovery, continued positive outcomes, and ensuring that our community has the best representation possible, which our residents so rightly deserve”.

After being unsuccessful in his first two campaigns, Mr Denham said he had learnt from his mistakes and the third time would be a charm.

“I gave it a good nudge the first two times,” he said.

“I’ve got a lot more knowledge and experience this time and I’ve identified a lot more that needs to be done in the community.”