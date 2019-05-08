Noosa MP says state has powers to declare special reserves

GREEN SAVE: Natural wonders like this now have the chance to be declared special wildlife reserves.

QUEENSLAND has the lowest proportion of land in protected areas, about eight per cent, of any state or territory in Australia, well short of the international target of 17 per cent.

Protected areas which include national parks, are widely recognised as one of the most effective approaches to the conservation of nature.

They provide legal protection for wildlife, ecosystems and landscapes and refugia for threatened species. Protected areas also safeguard diverse cultural heritage values and provide opportunities for indigenous involvement in planning and land management activities.

In March 2019, the Queensland Government introduced a new class of private protected area designated as special wildlife reserves.

These areas are protected from logging, mining and gas development. Noosa MP Sandy Bolton will be the guest speaker at Friday Environment Forum this week, when she will explain more about this exciting new initiative. Sandy sits on the Innovation, Tourism Development and Environment Committee which has been involved in the detailed investigation of measures to improve the quality of the water entering the Great Barrier Reef.

She will update us on this valuable work.

There will be time to explore other conservation areas, ask questions or raise issues of concern. Get involved in the discussion with Sandy Bolton at Noosa Parks Association Environment Centre, Noosaville on May 10.

The forum starts at 10.30am and ends at 12.15pm. Coffee is on offer at 10am. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.noosaparks.org.au for more information.

Those interested in an interpretive birding walk before the forum are invited to meet Valda in the Environment Centre car park at 8.30am.