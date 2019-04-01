Noosa music buffs ready to embrace Verdi

THIS year audiences in London, Paris, Minneapolis, Pennsylvania, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and, no doubt, elsewhere in the world will be entranced by Guiseppe Verdi's Messa da Requiem - one of the great icons of Western music.

The good news is you don't have to travel far to enjoy this musical marvel by Italian composer Verdi, best known for his wonderful operas like Aida, La Traviata and Il Trovatore. It's being performed at the Noosa Leisure Centre on Sunday, May 26, at 2pm.

Noosa Chorale is staging it at the Leisure Centre at Wallace Park and music director Adrian King can't wait.

"It's a conductor's dream,” he said.

"Blazing trumpets, thunderous drums, divine solo passages and grand, moving choruses. That's the best way to summarise the power and emotion of Verdi's masterpiece.

"It's the chorale's 25th silver anniversary year and we want to make it a year that Noosa music lovers will long remember. We have 130 singers in the chorus as we've invited the Sunshine Coast Choral Society - which, coincidentally, is observing its 25th year - to join us.

"I'm also music director of that choir and I can tell you the enthusiasm in rehearsal of all these talented singers in both choirs is wonderful to see and hear.”

Mr King said the four guest soloists included internationally recognised opera singers Hungarian soprano Judit Molnar and Australian baritone Jeffrey Black.

"Queensland Opera tenor Andrew Pryor has appeared several times with us and is a Noosa favourite,” he said.

"Our mezzo is another Queensland Opera soloist, Melissa Gregory.

"The 50-piece Verdi orchestra will be the largest number of musicians the chorale and the Sunshine Coast Choral Society has ever sung with - not unlike the Symphonic Orchestra Giuseppe Verdi, of Milano, founded in 1993 by Vladimir Delman.

"I am delighted and proud to work with such wonderful and talented Sunshine Coast players in what will be a most memorable and exceptional afternoon.”

Tickets $35 (students $25). Bookings www.thej.com.au. Inquiries phone 5329 6560.

Jim Fagan