Noosa nails vital life lesson – kids are water safe

With summer sizzling sending thousands to pack local beaches for the holidays, the need for greater water safety never more clear after a double tragedy at Teewah Beach on the weekend.

So it’s reassuring to know that the council-owned Noosa Aquatic Centre can now also lay claim to having Queensland’s top teacher of swimming and water safety in Lina Young and being named Swim School of the Year by AUSTSWIM.

AUSTSWIM Ambassador and Olympic gold medallist Brooke Hanson said the NAC had a reputation of exceeding customer expectations.

“Monthly visits to coastal and hinterland communities and regular childcare centre visits by the centre’s mascot Sammy Seahorse and complimentary introductory classes to infants are just some of the NAC Swim school’s initiatives to spread the water safety message throughout the community,” Ms Hanson said.

Brooke Hanson of AUSTSWIM is delighted with how the NAC is teaching kids to swim.

Ms Hanson said Ms Young has a special ability to engage and connect with her students, gain their trust and encourage them to have a go, regardless of their ability.

Ms Young said she loved working within the swimming industry.

“It is so rewarding to teach children through their different ages and see them develop in their swimming abilities,” Ms Young said.

NAC learn to swim program co-ordinator Rita Montague said it was wonderful for the swim school to receive this award from this leading peak body in Australia.

“It’s testament to the passion that our teachers share in educating and giving our community the life skill of swimming,” Ms Montague said.

Noosa Council’s Ashley Saward said this peer recognition confirmed what the pool owners have known for some time – that the NAC offers one of the state’s leading learn to swim programs.

“It’s wonderful for the team to receive this acknowledgment and we couldn’t be prouder of their efforts,” Mr Saward said.