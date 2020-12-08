Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Award winning teacher Lina Young (centre) with her infant swim survival class.
Award winning teacher Lina Young (centre) with her infant swim survival class.
News

Noosa nails vital life lesson – kids are water safe

Peter Gardiner
8th Dec 2020 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

With summer sizzling sending thousands to pack local beaches for the holidays, the need for greater water safety never more clear after a double tragedy at Teewah Beach on the weekend.

So it’s reassuring to know that the council-owned Noosa Aquatic Centre can now also lay claim to having Queensland’s top teacher of swimming and water safety in Lina Young and being named Swim School of the Year by AUSTSWIM.

Two men dead in teewah double tragedy

Pregant wife save man from drowning

AUSTSWIM Ambassador and Olympic gold medallist Brooke Hanson said the NAC had a reputation of exceeding customer expectations.

“Monthly visits to coastal and hinterland communities and regular childcare centre visits by the centre’s mascot Sammy Seahorse and complimentary introductory classes to infants are just some of the NAC Swim school’s initiatives to spread the water safety message throughout the community,” Ms Hanson said.

Brooke Hanson of AUSTSWIM is delighted with how the NAC is teaching kids to swim.
Brooke Hanson of AUSTSWIM is delighted with how the NAC is teaching kids to swim.

Ms Hanson said Ms Young has a special ability to engage and connect with her students, gain their trust and encourage them to have a go, regardless of their ability.

Ms Young said she loved working within the swimming industry.

“It is so rewarding to teach children through their different ages and see them develop in their swimming abilities,” Ms Young said.

NAC learn to swim program co-ordinator Rita Montague said it was wonderful for the swim school to receive this award from this leading peak body in Australia.

“It’s testament to the passion that our teachers share in educating and giving our community the life skill of swimming,” Ms Montague said.

Noosa Council’s Ashley Saward said this peer recognition confirmed what the pool owners have known for some time – that the NAC offers one of the state’s leading learn to swim programs.

“It’s wonderful for the team to receive this acknowledgment and we couldn’t be prouder of their efforts,” Mr Saward said.

beach conditions learn to swim noosa aquatic centre noosa water safety
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $60m cucumber farm stalls as major backer pulls out

        Premium Content $60m cucumber farm stalls as major backer pulls out

        Business A greenhouse expert who wants to put a roof over 30ha of Coast farmland has hit a hurdle after a major backer pulled out of the bid.

        ’We know it was not good’: Coast venue misses the mark

        Premium Content ’We know it was not good’: Coast venue misses the mark

        Business An entertainment venue has apologised after "plain cringy" night.

        Council responds to early end to mass event ban

        Premium Content Council responds to early end to mass event ban

        Community With interstate travellers back in Queensland and Noosa seemingly surviving a week...

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher or deli in Noosa

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher or deli in Noosa

        News Help Matt Preston find the best butcher or deli in Noosa