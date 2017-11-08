Menu
Noosa National Park paths upgraded

Noosa state MP Glen Elmes and Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien look over the upgraded Noosa National Park walking track.
by Alan Lander

ACCESS for people with a disability has been vastly improved at Noosa National Park, following a $800,000 upgrade of the park's coastal walking track.

The track carries foot traffic through the second most-popular national park in the state with 1.4 million visitors a year, both local and tourists.

Last Wednesday, Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien joined Noosa state MP Glen Elmes to formally open the track in time for the upcoming smmer tourst season.

"The track has been constructed to improve access for people with a disability and the upgrade enhances the experience for all visitors to Noosa National Park,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Tourism is a vital industry for Australia and especially in the regions, where 45 cents of every tourist dollar is spent.

Mr Elmes said one thing Noosa does well is look after its environment.

"It's in our DNA,” he said.

"It's the second most-visited national park in Queensland and used by locals and tourists alike.

"It's a wild place - that's the nature of national parks - but it has to be safe.

Noosa News

