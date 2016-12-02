Noosa nearly tops state's best beaches

Surf Life Saving Queensland has named Noosa the second best beach in QLD in its list of top 10 beaches in the state. Was just pipped at the post by Burleigh.Anna Wilkinson, Kate Evans, Olivia Sinnamon, Phoebe Ogilvie, Macario Manis, Alice Aboud, Sophie Nash, Brie Morse and Rosie Chapple

NOOSA - you've done it again.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has named Noosa Main Beach the best spot on the Sunshine Coast to cool off, officially giving locals and visitors something to brag about once more.

The list stacks Noosa at second place in the state, pipped for the overall crown by Burleigh on the Gold Coast.

On Wednesday, SLSQ released its second annual list of Queensland's top 10 beaches to celebrate the start of summer.

Last year SLSQ recorded more than 398,585 visitors to Noosa, with its lifesavers also performing 48 rescues and 2302 preventative actions to safeguard beachgoers and swimmers.

Safety, patrol times and quality of visitor information were some of the factors considered when compiling the list.

Tourism Noosa CEO Damien Massingham said he was thrilled to learn Noosa has been named one of Queensland's best beaches.

"This reinforces Noosa's position as a leading nature-based holiday destination,” Mr Massingham said.

"Set against the backdrop of the stunning Noosa National Park with its iconic headlands, Noosa Main Beach, or Laguna Bay as it is also known is one of the only beaches along Australia's east coast that faces north, providing a calm, sheltered bay for beach-goers.

"Tourism Noosa congratulates and thanks all of the volunteers, management and committee of the Noosa Heads Surf Lifesaving Club for their work in protecting all those that use Noosa Main Beach.”

SLSQ's best beaches:

1. Burleigh Beach, Gold Coast

2. Main Beach, Noosa

3. Greenmount Beach, Gold Coast

4. Cylinder Beach, North Stradbroke Island

5. Alexandra Headland, Sunshine Coast

6. Mooloolaba Beach, Sunshine Coast

7. North Burleigh Beach, Gold Coast

8. Nielson Park Beach, Bundaberg

9. Harbour Beach, Mackay

10. Palm Cove, Cairns