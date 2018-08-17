Noosa need our support as Dolphins are home in must-win semi

THE Ray White Noosa Dolphins enter somewhat unfamiliar territory on Saturday when they come up against University in their hotly anticipated semi-final of the Sunshine Coast Rugby Union competition.

With Caloundra having finished atop the ladder and progressing straight to the grand final, the Dolphins find themselves in a must win scenario if they want to continue their history of grand final appearances.

While not being defeated by University this year, Noosa's 22-all draw mid-year clearly signals the danger of this game.

Noosa coach Michael Phelan is confident his team has the ability to progress to the main event, but he knows that on their day, the big improvers of the competition, University can produce the goods.

"The pressure is definitely on us,” Phelan said.

"We cannot allow ourselves to rest on the previous victories this year against Uni because they are a dangerous side.”

Injuries in key forward positions has also placed a strain on the Noosa club with five regular props unavailable, which may see Federico Grigera and Dave Grant having to play much of the 80 minutes.

"The front row is without doubt the corner stone of any rugby team and with the injuries we have, more is required of those available,” Phelan said.

"While the forward stocks have been impacted, the return in recent weeks Kyle Beaky has added needed experience to the Dolphins backline; complementing the flair of the younger players with his guile and presence.”

President Donald McKill urges all supporters to come along to help get the teams over the line.

"This is the last day of rugby at Noosa for this year and we know the difference our home crowd can make for the players on the paddock. With our injury problems, we know it will get tough so get along and be part of our finals campaign, the players really do appreciate that.”

McKill's comments are echoed by Dolphins A-grade captain Brandon Mayhew.

"Our supporters are the most loyal on the coast,” Mayhew said.

"The lift they give the players in the back half of our games, when fatigue and pressure builds is amazing. We are so fortunate to have the supporters we do.”

All semi-finals matches are being played at Noosa Dolphins.

Reserve grade is at 2pm against Maroochydore and A-grade starting at 4pm.

Earlier matches have University paying Caboolture in Colts at 10am and Nambour v Maleny in Reserve grade at noon.