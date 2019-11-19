A new online era: More for you every day of the week

WE'VE been telling the stories of Noosa for 51 years, bringing local news and information to your front door.

Today, we enter a new era.

One where we renew our commitment to bring you stories about people you know, to expose wrongdoing and hold decision makers accountable, to help grow your connection with your community, and to document our region's history.

Noosa's leading source of news, the Noosa News is changing so that we can keep you better informed every day of the week at www.noosanews.com.au.

But we need your support.

Today we have launched a Premium online subscription model to the best local journalism, as well as state and national news.

Your subscription will help to fund stories - like the devastating Peregian and Cooroibah bushfires, sensitive development issues and the controversial matter of short term holiday letting - that really matter to our local community.

SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVES:

'I might die': Teen recalls extraordinary tale of survival

New Biosphere boss has koalas close to heart

CLOSED: Major bank pulls out of Coast town

New $8m 'public transit centre' proposed for tourist hub

Without you, many of them would never be told.

We take our responsibility to you seriously.

From today, for the introductory price of just $3 a week, you will have access to all local news, state news and a national news feed. You get to read everything happening in Noosa and the wider Sunshine Coast region, as well as the best in state and national news, business and sport from our sister title The Courier Mail/ The Daily Telegraph, and much more.

You will still have free online access to vital information such as severe weather warnings, road closures, missing person reports and other issues where public safety may be at risk. Classifieds and real estate listings online will also be free to access.

A number of readers have noticed over the past few months that some of our stories have been behind a paywall at our nearby sister daily papers while we've trialled the technology. So if you are already a subscriber to the Sunshine Coast Daily, you simply need to log in to www.noosanews.com.au and you're away.

While regional print readership has remained steady over the past four years, digital audiences have grown significantly, doubling in fact, to 1.6m per month.

We've had boots on the ground in Noosa for 51 years, bringing you news and information. Who else does that in our town? We look forward to your support.

Please note, this does not affect your newspaper, which will continue to come out every Tuesday and Friday and it remains free.

And you can sign up to our newsletters here.

SUBSCRIBE HERE