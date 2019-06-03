Noosa News a winner at Queensland Country Press Awards

The Noosa News team celebrates their win at the Queensland Country Press Awards 2019.

The Noosa News team celebrates their win at the Queensland Country Press Awards 2019. contributed

THE Noosa News is celebrating this week after winning four awards at its debut in the 2019 Queensland Country Press Awards held in Brisbane on Friday night.

Noosa's favourite free bi-weekly newspaper, which is now in its 51st year, won Overall Journalistic Award for a Newspaper - Open and Best Special Publication for last year's commemorative book, 50 Years of Noosa - People, Places and Progress.

Noosa News was also awarded second for Best Newspaper over 10,000 Circulation, while our quarterly Noosa Life magazine secured second place in the Best Commercial Feature category.

"Very well presented and packed with news and good photographs,” judge Peter Read said in his summary.

"Unlike many frees, (Noosa News is) not afraid to tackle hard news stories.

"The strong letters page and contributed community news pages show it is well connected with its community,” he said.

General manager Sue Foster said the Noosa News was a team effort.

"With a small team of 12 we publish some amazing publications and these awards are a fitting accolade to our hard work over the past 12 months.”