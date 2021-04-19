Noosa News enters exciting new digital future

For more than 50 years, Noosa News has covered this region with passion and pride because we‘re locals and we live among you.

Our staff work around the clock to report on news that matter to our valued readers because we know what is important in the lives of residents.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white printed paper to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

Meet the team: Get to know your journalists

DON‘T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again.

Noosa News will continue to be accessible by visiting noosanews.com.au. But our website will soon have its own stand-alone section on the Courier Mail instead.

The change will deliver a faster loading times of stories, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, and quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

Honey cools off with a dip in Noosa River. Picture: Lachie Millard

What won‘t change is our passion for local news.

Our commitment remains to the readers of the Noosa region. We work for you.

We will continue to live locally, and our local website section will be run locally. We have the same number of journalists.

We will continue to showcase great local stories and campaign on issues that really matter.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster. Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

And if you‘re into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we‘re not going anywhere.