Noosa News gives back to the community

MERRY CHRISTMAS: The team at the Noosa News donated a Christmas hamper to the St Vincent de Paul Adopt-A-Family initiative.

MERRY CHRISTMAS: The team at the Noosa News donated a Christmas hamper to the St Vincent de Paul Adopt-A-Family initiative. Georgie Rogers

RATHER than taking part in secret Santa at this year's Christmas party, the team at Noosa News decided to use that extra money to make a positive difference in a family's life.

Noosa News staff donated a hamper and sack of presents, goods and long-life food as part of the St Vincent de Paul Adopt-a-Family for Christmas initiative.

"Instead of giving each other presents we don't really need, it's lovely to be able to give a family in need the chance at having a wonderful Christmas,” journalist Amber Macpherson said.

The hamper was delivered on Monday to the Parish Hall Church on Moorindil Street, Tewantin, where it was passed on to a single father with four children, aged between

4-14.