The Noosa North Shore fire alert from Noosa Council.
Noosa North Shore burning – what can we do to help?

Peter Gardiner
13th Nov 2019 11:18 AM

NOOSA folk have been quick to comment on the Noosa Council emergency Facebook alert this norning, showing real solidarity for locals being forced to flee Noosa North Shore.

Bea Willis: We can see the smoke billowing from across the lake. Hope they can get on top of things quickly! Good luck guys.

Barbara Elliott: Happy to look after dogs for anyone involved with evacuating from north shore. Just a very short walk from the leisure centre.

5442 4366.

Trish Hutchings: What can we do to help? Is there food for the firies, shelters etc? Clothing etc for people who have lost homes?

