Noosa North Shore burning – what can we do to help?

NOOSA folk have been quick to comment on the Noosa Council emergency Facebook alert this norning, showing real solidarity for locals being forced to flee Noosa North Shore.

Bea Willis: We can see the smoke billowing from across the lake. Hope they can get on top of things quickly! Good luck guys.

Barbara Elliott: Happy to look after dogs for anyone involved with evacuating from north shore. Just a very short walk from the leisure centre.

5442 4366.

Trish Hutchings: What can we do to help? Is there food for the firies, shelters etc? Clothing etc for people who have lost homes?