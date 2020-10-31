Noosa off to polls: Where you can vote
Despite the hordes of early voters and the unprecedented pandemic-spooked pundits mailing in their democratic choices, thousands of Noosa locals are heading to the polling booths on Saturday.
Starting at 8am an old-school mix of the electorally enlightened and undoubtedly some donkey voters will stand in line at a socially sensible distance of 1.5m apart, hopefully with their own pencils and pens.
Then with a squirt of sanitiser locals can wipe their hands of the last three-year office term as the Queensland Electoral Commission ushers in a brave new world of fixed four-year governments.
That’s right the political “cattle” our democratic process rounds up to send down to George St will be representing us until October 2024.
So it’s best not to be too distracted by the cake stalls or state election sausage sizzles that are bound to be on offer outside church stalls and school halls that will double as election deciders for one day only.
And please, leave the baseball bats, political or otherwise, at home.
Polling booths for the seat of Noosa:
Boreen Point – Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club
Cooran – Cooran State School
Cooroy – Noosa District High School
Kin Kin – Kin Kin State School
Noosaville – Noosaville Baptist Church on Lake Weyba Dr
Noosaville West – Good Shepherd Lutheran College
Peregian Beach – Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten in Rufous St
Pomona – Pomona School of Arts
Noosa Returning Officer – 6 Swanbourne Way, Noosaville
Tewantin – Tewantin State School
Tinbeerwah – Tinbeerwah Hall
Sunshine Beach – Sunshine Beach State School.
For those voting in Ninderry local booths are:
Eumundi – Eumundi State School
Noosaville West – Good Shepherd Lutheran College
Peregian Springs – Peregian Springs State School
For those voting in Nicklin local booths are:
Cooroy – Noosa District High School
Federal – Federal State School
Kenilworth – Kenilworth Community Hall.
For those who may be in the big smoke, the Brisbane City Hall is a one-stop voting booth for all these electorates.
The poll closes at 6pm and so the counting begins.