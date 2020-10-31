Menu
Noosa voters have one more day to vote in this historic state election.
News

Noosa off to polls: Where you can vote

Peter Gardiner
31st Oct 2020 11:00 AM
Despite the hordes of early voters and the unprecedented pandemic-spooked pundits mailing in their democratic choices, thousands of Noosa locals are heading to the polling booths on Saturday.

Starting at 8am an old-school mix of the electorally enlightened and undoubtedly some donkey voters will stand in line at a socially sensible distance of 1.5m apart, hopefully with their own pencils and pens.

Then with a squirt of sanitiser locals can wipe their hands of the last three-year office term as the Queensland Electoral Commission ushers in a brave new world of fixed four-year governments.

That’s right the political “cattle” our democratic process rounds up to send down to George St will be representing us until October 2024.

So it’s best not to be too distracted by the cake stalls or state election sausage sizzles that are bound to be on offer outside church stalls and school halls that will double as election deciders for one day only.

And please, leave the baseball bats, political or otherwise, at home.

The final countdown is on tomorrow to elect the next Member for Noosa, Ninderry and Nicklin.
Polling booths for the seat of Noosa:

Boreen Point – Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club

Cooran – Cooran State School

Cooroy – Noosa District High School

Kin Kin – Kin Kin State School

Noosaville – Noosaville Baptist Church on Lake Weyba Dr

Noosaville West – Good Shepherd Lutheran College

Peregian Beach – Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten in Rufous St

Pomona – Pomona School of Arts

Noosa Returning Officer – 6 Swanbourne Way, Noosaville

Tewantin – Tewantin State School

Tinbeerwah – Tinbeerwah Hall

Sunshine Beach – Sunshine Beach State School.

For those voting in Ninderry local booths are:

Eumundi – Eumundi State School

Noosaville West – Good Shepherd Lutheran College

Peregian Springs – Peregian Springs State School

For those voting in Nicklin local booths are:

Cooroy – Noosa District High School

Federal – Federal State School

Kenilworth – Kenilworth Community Hall.

For those who may be in the big smoke, the Brisbane City Hall is a one-stop voting booth for all these electorates.

The poll closes at 6pm and so the counting begins.

