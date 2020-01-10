Noosa ‘opens it’s doors’ to battling Aussie firefighters

Jon and Finola Thompson of Coral Beach Noosa Resort are among the growing list of generous supporters of the Team Noosa Bushfire Appeal.

Jon and Finola Thompson of Coral Beach Noosa Resort are among the growing list of generous supporters of the Team Noosa Bushfire Appeal.

EXHAUSTED southern firefighters will soon be enjoying a holiday ‘in the greatest place on the planet’ courtesy of the Team Noosa Bushfire Appeal.

In the first four days, 60 Noosa businesses and tourism operators have donated rooms, meals and experiences to the appeal.

Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson said Noosa was “grabbing all the fireys in a big, warm hug”.

Tourism Noosa will collate all the donations and put together care packs with a mix of accommodation, meals and experiences.

“We want to demonstrate our collective community support and offer mini breaks that will give the fire victims and hardworking fire fighters a well-deserved break,” said Ms Anderson.

“While many individuals are donating to the various appeals, our tourism industry has come together to provide a range of holiday experiences including accommodation, tours and dining experiences.

“Together with cash donations which will go towards flights, we are wanting to bring some joy and hope back to these regional communities who have lost so much”.

“Already we have had over 60 businesses donate packages with a value of over $100,000”.

Jon and Finola Thompson of Coral Beach Noosa Resort are among the growing list of generous supporters.

“When the call came out from Tourism Noosa we went out to our owners and said can you help … it’s only been one day and more than 40% of our owners have donated a week in their units so we’re up to about $23,000 in donations that have come from ourselves and our owners and it’s just going to be fantastic to host them,” Mrs Thompson said.

She said it was an opportunity to ‘provide some relief’ to fireys.

“Noosa and Queensland have been so fortunate this year, although we experienced some of it, we’ve really dodged a bullet so we have to help where we can.”

Their resort is a mix of two and three-bedroom townhouse, which can sleep families of up to six.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington and MP Sandy Bolton have also thrown their support behind the initiative.

“During the fires at Peregian, Cooroibah and Noosa North Shore, what we saw was a generosity of spirit from the people of Noosa and that generosity is now playing out to those who are fighting fires in other states,” Mr Wellington said.

Ms Bolton said Noosa “understands exactly how traumatic it is” having gone through our own fires.

“During our fires everyone opened up their hearts and their homes and we’re seeing this as an extension of that to help our brothers and sisters down south.”

The Team Noosa Bushfire Appeal is accepting donations until the end of January and will provide holiday packages to NSW Rural Fire Service, Victorian Country Fire Authority, South Australian Country Fire Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Contact 5430 5000 or go to www.visitnoosa.com.au.