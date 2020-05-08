Noosa opens up for Mother’s Day

Hell's Gates at Noosa National Park is open for walking again.

THANKS to the COVID-19 easing of movement restrictions a family of five may visit another household in Noosa for Mother’s Day.

According to the Queensland Government local families can visit local parks “or another public space if you are with the people you live with, or if you are by yourself, with one other people”.

“If you are with the people you live with, there are no restrictions on the number of people you can be with,” is the official government advice.

“For example, if you live with your mum, you can organise a gathering outside of your home within a 50km radius for yourself, your mum, other people that live in your house.”

Queensland Chief Medical Officer Dr JeannetteYoung said the 50-kilometre limit on travel would also be lifted “if you’re visiting another household”.

“But you can’t go out into that community. You can only go to that residence, visit there, and leave,” Dr Young said.

However the Noosa National park main carpark remains off limits.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart said this ongoing closure is per the directive of Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service in accordance with the advice of the State Government.

Laguna Lookout has reopened and the Noosa headland coastal walk and day use area are assessable with some restrictions.

“The police are incredibly happy with the way the Noosa community is practising social distancing and adhering to the rules so keep up the good work,” Mayor Stewrt said.

According to the latest QPWS alerts due to COVID-19 due to risk and social distancing requirements, certain visitor facilities within Cooloola Recreation Area are closed until further notice to safeguard the health and safety of the community.

Closed due to high risk are:

All Cooloola camping areas.

All day-use, toilet and shower facilities.

All inland vehicle tracks and walking tracks.

Teewah and Rainbow beaches.

Double Island Point via four-wheel drive or boat.

All swimming holes and beaches.

Remaining open:

Carlo Sandblow walk and associated car park.

Seary’s Creek boardwalk and day-use area.

Third cutting to Teewah Village (residents only).