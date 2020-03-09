Menu
Virtuoso violinist Josie Askey-Doran.
Noosa Orchestra hosts world-premiere event

9th Mar 2020 12:39 PM
A SPECIAL collaboration between two like-minded classical music aspirants will be a highlight of Noosa Orchestra's Bach, Beethoven and a Brilliant Violinist this month.

Music lovers are invited to witness the world premiere of a violin solo concertante (or "mini concerto") composed by fourth-year Queensland Conservatorium student Tanya Jones for fellow student and virtuoso violinist Josie Askey-Doran.

Concert conductor Maestro Antoni Bonetti likens the concertante to a musical conversation between the violin soloist and Noosa Orchestra, in which Askey-Doran's spellbinding musical mastery will take centre stage.

Jones's concertante evokes the playfulness of East European folk dances and the lyricism of Ralph Vaughn Williams, best known for the hauntingly beautiful The Lark Ascending.

"The beauty of the soloist (Askey-Doran) and orchestra allow the melody to evolve in a multitude of variations, each reminiscent of the composing masters who inspired the piece from Mahler to Beethoven to Stravinsky," Bonetti said.

"Josie has the ability to transport the listener from the everyday humdrum of life to a timeless realm of ethereal escapism."

The audience will also have the opportunity to hear Askey-Doran's own rendition of The Lark Ascending.

And in a nod to one of the greatest composers, Askey-Doran will play the wonderful Larghetto ("slow movement") from Beethoven's Violin Concerto.

The matinee program celebrates the lives of two prolific composers: Ludwig van Beethoven and Johann Sebastian Bach, both who stand as beacons to the Baroque and Classical periods. They were rebels who broke the musical traditions of their times and carved new ground musically.

The Country Dances by Beethoven are great fun and many will be familiar to the audience, which is invited to toe-tap along. The program includes Czech Suite (Furiant) by Dvorak; Lord of the Dance by Ronin Hardiman arr. Moore; plus the rising stars of the Noosa Mini Strings and String Ensemble.

Bonetti said all pieces were "very soul-searching reflections and meditations of our current walk through life".

Bach, Beethoven and a Brilliant Violinist will be held on Sunday, March 22, at Cooroy Memorial Hall, at 2.30pm and Sunday, March 29, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Noosaville at 2.30pm.

Adults are $27.50, concessions $25, and students (aged 18 and under) $5.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com or www.noosaorchestra.com.au.

beethoven noosa orchestra queensland conservatorium of music whatson
