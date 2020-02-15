Noosa Outriggers’ golden sprint efforts

THE Outigger National Sprint Titles were recently held at Lake Kawana with clubs from all around the country attending.

Held over three days, the Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club had teams racing every day, from our youngest Juniors to our oldest Platinums (70 years and over). All teams did well with the highlights being for those who made the podium.

All club members were very happy to see Di Arbuckle win Gold in the V1. She then joined the Platinum Women’s crew who won Silver in the V12. The Platinum Women also went on to win Gold in both the V6 1000m (turns) and 500m (straight)

Other podium finishes included, Platinum Men winning Silver in the 500m, Golden Master Mixed winning Gold in 1000m, Senior Master Women Phillis winning Bronze in 1000m and Silver in 500m.

A big shout out to Rhonda Crockford who steered her first sprints, with her Golden Master Women’s team making the 500m final. Also to Pascale Hegarty who steered her Master Women’s team to the 1000m final. The two Golden Master Men’s teams also made the finals of the 1000m.

Congratulations to our Noosa Minnows who came home with the full collection of medal colours, including Gold in the V12 with Mooloolaba, Silver in V6 250m and Bronze in V6 250m race 3.

Also an amazing effort from our U12’s and U14’s. Most having just moved up an age division so racing older, more experienced kids. Our teams made it through to finals in many events and did a great job, with extra crew from Rockhampton OCC who they never paddled with before.

Our Junior Paddler of the Day Award was given to Jake Blue for stepping into steering for the first time and doing a fantastic job

Overall, a very successful National Sprint Titles, with congratulations to all teams for their efforts!

If you would like to know more about this great sport or to come and try, please see the club’s website – www.noosaoutriggers.com.au