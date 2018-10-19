Noosa Outriggers keen to recruit young crews

Here's a chance to come and try a new adventure with the Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club.

THE Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club invites families with children to Come & Try on Saturday, October 27. Club members will be on hand to introduce children and young people to all the fun of paddling.

For more than 20 years, NOCC has predominantly been a racing club, and also has recreational members.

Now another focus is to build younger racing divisions that will establish a younger club membership for the future.

Outrigger canoeing is a great river and ocean going sport that nurtures wonderful team work and develops lifelong friendships.

NOCC wants to create a family sport environment which is fun, exciting and socially engaging.

Special training times with qualified children's coaches will run alongside our regular race program over summer with something to suit all ages and fitness levels.

Participants must have swimming proficiency and safety is a priority.

Noosa has Australia's biggest outrigger club and it is keen to share the love of this sport through a new children's program.

The aim is to create a healthy active lifestyle where technology is not involved (no texting or iPads), although YouTube is a great way to research the sport.

We encourage all families with children and teenagers to take this opportunity to enjoy the river and Noosa Waterways and have fun with friends.

The Come & Try session will be held on October 27 from 10am-noon, meeting at NOCC, Chaplin Park, Mill Street, Noosaville (across the bridge from the Noosa Yacht & Rowing Club).

Pre-registration for the Come & Try is preferable to avoid disappointment, so register online at www. noosaoutriggers.com.au.

On the website you will see the Come & Try button. Alternatively, you can phone Glen at 0410624619.

For more information about the Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club, and the times the different groups paddle, visit the website above.