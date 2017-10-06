Noosa paddlers look pretty in pink

All the fun and colour of the 2016 Paddle in Pink.

NEXT Sunday is the annual Paddle in Pink, when hundreds turn out to make Noosa Sound a sea of pink.

That means time is running out to get your registrations lodged so you can be a part of this fun event and help raise money for breast cancer research.

Organiser Lachlan Stevens of Boardwalk Boats said there were so many people in the Noosa community who had been touched by breast cancer and were keen to raise money to find a cure.

"Unfortunately everyone seems to know someone who has been touched by breast cancer, whether it is themselves, a mother, a sister, a daughter or a friend,” Mr Stevens said.

Last year the event attracted about 350 participants, dressed up in a wide variety of pinks costumes, and this year he hopes 500 will join in the paddle.

"People go all out with their costumes,” Mr Stevens said.

"I was astounded by the huge effort participants made and what they came up with in the first year - from giant flags taped to their backs to decorated kayaks and one woman even brought a blow-up friend.

"The level of detail people go to is amazing.”

There's a great prize up for grabs too.

Major sponsor BIC SUP has donated a $1350 stand-up paddle board package for the "Best in Pink” winner.

For the first time this year, Noosa Ferry has come on board and will provide a spectator boat for those unable to paddle or kayak on the day.

So what is involved?

Participants complete more than one lap of Noosa Sound - starting from Noosa Woods, Noosa Sound clockwise past Lions Park and around Noosa Sound finishing at Lions Park - on a water craft that can be paddled or rowed, such as a stand-up paddle board, kayak, canoe, surf ski, outrigger, boat or similar.

Local identities, including local and state government representatives, will be present on the water to judge the prizes and encourage all participants.

Mr Stevens said the Noosa community was always very generous with their donations.

"100% of all money raised through Paddle in Pink is donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, which is aiming for zero deaths from breast cancer by 2030,” he said.

"It's a bold goal but if we can take them a step closer to it, all the better.

"We're aiming to raise $10,000 but I think we will exceed that this year. I'm hoping it will be around $15,000.”

The event begins at 7am on Sunday, October 15, whenparticipants meet onthe water at Noosa Woods, Noosa Sound, Noosa Heads.

Tickets are adults $20, 15to 18-year-olds $20 and children are free (conditions apply).

Noosa News is proud to be the Paddle in Pink media supporter for 2017.

To register, go online to www.paddleinpink. gofundraise.com.au.