Noosa pair create charity to help children in Cambodia

FOR THE KIDS: Khmer New Generation Organisation is committed to empowering underprivileged children through education.

TWO Noosa residents, Peter McDonald and Judy Malzard, have just returned from their annual visit to Bospo Village, in a rural area of Cambodia, where they are helping to educated underprivileged children.

Along with Alexandra Ly they first visited Bospo Village in 2013 as volunteers, when they assisted Khmer teachers with English pronunciation.

At that time, English lessons were held on the veranda of the founder's house which comprised one room with a dirt floor, which he shared with his wife and three children.

A shelter built by volunteers was the second classroom and a brick room, also built by volunteers, was used as an IT room.

While at the school, Peter, Judy and Alexandra made the life changing decision to establish a charity in Australia to support the school and village.

As a result, Khmer New Generation Organisation Australia became a registered charity with ACNC approval and tax deductibility status.

The organisation now provides free education and vocational skills training to about 450 children and youths, including English, supplementary Khmer literacy and mathematics, personal development and social education, primary health education, community environmental education and vocational computer skills training.

Mr McDonald said that in the four years that the Khmer Rouge ruled, they killed one quarter of the Cambodian population.

They targeted anyone with an education, killing teachers, artists, doctors and more. Hundreds of thousands of the educated middle classes were tortured and executed in special centres. This dramatic attempt at social engineering had a terrible cost.

We believe that education has the potential to lift a family out of poverty and helps children build the skills and confidence to become leaders in their community.

Healthcare and dental support are beyond the means of most Bospo residents and medical issues often go untreated.

The organisation has implemented health, dental, vision care and personal hygiene programmes to support its students and the broader community.

Simple dwellings have been provided for families and the elderly who are without adequate shelter.

A number of children are sponsored by generous individuals and this enables these children to attend school.

Support from Rotary Noosa Daybreak, Project Vietnam, Cooper Investors and individuals help make all this possible.

Mr McDonald will be going to Cambodia in January to introduce "Teacher in a Box" to the organisation.

Teacher in a Box is a learning tool developed by Rotary Planetarium in Brisbane. Tablets or laptops are used to deliver the program, so if you have a laptop or tablet that is not being used, call Mr McDonald on 0459429991 or email kngoaus@gmail.com.

If you would like to make a difference by volunteering here or at the school, contact Judy on 0430845693. Visit www.kngocambodia.org.