Noosa parents behaving badly in 2019
BELOW are a list of mums and dads who found themselves on the wrong side of the law in 2019.
August 6: Disabled father jailed for driving without a licence
Colin Lloyd Gillies, 43 was found to be driving his car four months into a 24 month suspension for a previous conviction.
He had five pages of traffic history.
Sept 25: Road rage accused claims cyclist 'attacked' family
A father became tearful as he claimed the cyclist he is accused of running off the road and bashing first "attacked" his family and threatened his daughter's life.
August 1: 'Grubby' mum slammed for swindling disabled boy
A mother who stole a disabled boy's "bomby" Nissan Patrol was labelled grubby and callous for her shocking crime.
July 20: Identity of mum charged with $1m restaurant rip-off revealed
Trusted employee and mother-of-two Jodie Nuske awaits her day in court after she was charged with stealing more than $1 million from a Noosa restaurant.
Police allege Ms Nuske, 41, was in control of the company accounts when she stole sums of money from Bistro C, Hastings St during a period which spanned 2013 to 2017.
July 17: Child pleads for help as drunk dad sleeps at bus stop
A five-year-old boy asking passers-by for help as his dad slept at a Coast bus stop led to several concerned citizens phoning police.
Vaclav Dvorsky, 42, and his son were asleep at a Tewantin bus stop just after 1pm on June 27 when police arrived.
December 10: 'How big's your excuse bag?' Crash mum cops blast
A pregnant mum-of-two was distracted by her mobile phone when she crashed into an oncoming car while driving.
Zoe Maree Hatch, 27, was driving around a bend on Memorial Drive at Eumundi on November 3 when she drifted out of her lane.
December 5: Torture accused: 'I don't want to give birth handcuffed'
A woman who police allege helped hold a holiday-maker captive and tortured him for five hours has argued she should get bail because she is due to give birth "any day".
November 11: Dad forces kids to watch mum perform sex acts
A man made his pregnant wife dress up in a costume, massage and sexually gratify men in the family home, then secretly forced their children to watch.
October 21: Dad bites chunk out of ear in jealous bar attack
A father, former real estate agent and firefighter bit off a chunk of a man's ear during a drunken fit of jealous rage at a Noosa bar.
Peter James Cherry, 45 of Noosa, was jailed and ordered to pay $10,000 compensation to his victim, who is now permanently disfigured after the attack on November 18 last year.