The area marked for national park burn-offs tomorrow.
Noosa parks plan fire hazard burns

Peter Gardiner
4th Mar 2020 11:58 AM

AS NOOSA candidates in the council election debate the best fire management strategy on the hustings, the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is going about doing the business.

The QPWS is conducting planned burns within the Tewantin National Park, to the North of Mount Tinbeerwah area adjacent to Old Tewantin Rd, starting tomorrow, weather permitting.

A QPWS spokesman said smoke may be seen in the areas surrounding Mount Tinbeerwah, Tewantin, Lake Macdonald, Forest Park, Cooroibah, Daintree Park Estate and Ringtail Creek.

The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration,” he said.

“Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

“This is part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.”

