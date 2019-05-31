Noosa Pirate set to strike a blow against Blues in Origin

CLASS ACT: Moses Mbye has never forgotten where he comes from and Noosa Pirates could not be prouder of his Origin debut.

PIRATE power could be the secret weapon that helps Queensland restore State of Origin supremacy starting in Brisbane next Wednesday when one of Noosa's favourite rugby league sons takes to the interstate "war” zone as a super sub.

West Tigers skipper and Noosa junior talent Moses Mbye is looking to give Queensland the winning edge.

And the Pirates could have inflicted a double blow had Roosters star rake Jake Friend not ruptured his biceps when he was in the form of his career. All of Noosa is behind Moses, and let's hope he parts the Blues line when he comes on.

His old club posted after his deserved selection: "Congratulations to former Noosa Pirates player Moses Mbye on his selection in the Qld State of Origin team!

"To all of our younger and older juniors out there, it is possible! Moses was once representing the same jersey as you, and now he's the captain of the Wests Tigers and making his debut for Queensland.

"Determination, hard work, perseverance and a never give up attitude will see you through. Not just in footy, but in life.”

The Pirates site said Moses "has been a great supporter of our Young Guns program on their annual trip to Sydney” and offered the youngsters this advice: 'Always be honest with yourself. Surround yourself with people who are positive, and honest.'

"Good luck Moses, we will be cheering for you!”

Pirates president Greg Christensen reckons Moses eventually wants to retire from the NRL and head back to his home town as a captain-coach of the Pirates.

But not before some unfinished business - like a 3-0 Maroons-wash of New South Wales.