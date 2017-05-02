26°
News

Noosa Pirates canned

2nd May 2017 12:02 PM
RARE HONOUR: Noosa Pirates A-grade captain Liam Anlezark checks out the special edition cans.
RARE HONOUR: Noosa Pirates A-grade captain Liam Anlezark checks out the special edition cans. Michele Sternberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

... on limited edition 2017 XXXX State of Origin Packs, that is.

Noosa Pirates is one of 12 clubs across the state that have been chosen to appear on more than 45 million limited edition cans and bottles of Fourex.

Noosa Pirates A-Grade men's captain Liam Anlezark was thrilled to see his club's name on a can.

"It's a pretty iconic club so it's good to see the club travelling in the right direction and getting recognised by companies like Fourex.”

"Origin is a special time of year, when Queenslanders across the state unite to loudly cheer on the mighty XXXX Maroons,” XXXX marketing manager Richard Knight said.

"This year, for such an important occasion, we've paid homage to some of the local clubs and senior teams where many great players have come from.”

The 12 clubs featured include the Quilpie Magpies, University Saints - JCU, Eastern Suburbs Magpies, Emu Park Emus, Noosa Pirates, Souths Mackay Sharks, Logan Brothers, Atherton Roosters, Normanton Stingers, Dalby Diehards, Eidsvold Eagles and Roma Cities Gladiators.

"We'll be making sure we put away a few of our very own cans at the clubhouse and might even enjoy one or two at Origin,” Noosa Pirates' Greg Christensen said.

Noosa News

Topics:  beer noosa pirates rugby league state of origin 2017 xxxx xxxx maroons

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa Pirates canned

Noosa Pirates canned

Noosa Pirates is one of 12 clubs across the state that have been chosen to appear on more than 45 million limited edition cans and bottles of Fourex.

Classic bid to restart ill hearts in Noosa

CLASSIC: The Noosa Beach Classic Car Club's Jack Connolly with Lis Blake and Member for Noosa Glen Elmes with the newly supplied defibrillator.

Take heart in Heart Week

You can help when you see the Red Shield

Major Warren Parkinson.

Annual fundraiser is coming up this month for crisis support service

Noosa artists create pieces in harmony

IMPRESSIVE ART: Creating in Harmony opens Friday, May 5.

Creating in Harmony exhibition of arts and crafts to open in Noosa

Local Partners

Noosa Pirates canned

Noosa Pirates is one of 12 clubs across the state that have been chosen to appear on more than 45 million limited edition cans and bottles of Fourex.

Greens candidate now lying low in Noosa

Greens candidate goes quiet

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

JUDAH Kelly says he was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise what had happened.

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

Depp spends ‘more than $2 million’ a month

Johnny Depp is taking his former business managers to court.

COURT battle has exposed claims of a “compulsive spending disorder”.

Why there will never be a revival of The Nanny

The cast of The Nanny

There's a good chance there'll never be a Nanny revival

A double win for Noosa kayaker

WORLD BEATERS: Vivienne Golding of Noosa, centre, with her World masters champion crew.

Kayak glory

ACREAGE WITH OPPORTUNITY

23 Kingsgate Drive, Tinbeerwah 4563

House 4 2 7 OFFERS INVITED

Positioned in millionaires' row with arguably the best 1-hectare allotment on offer, this solid home with pool and sensational shed salutes the beautiful...

Grandview Charm &amp; Grace!

113 Grandview Drive, Yaroomba 4573

House 4 2 2 Listed at...

This charming colonial style timber home in blue-chip Grandview Drive, is tucked away on a leafy 776m2 block in a private position, showcasing glorious ocean views...

2 Bed 2 Bath In The Middle Of Mooloolaba!

2/16-18 Douglas Street, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Mark

They don't build them as big as this anymore! This spacious 2 bed apartment has large bedrooms and a modern renovation, all you need to do is move in and enjoy...

Here&#39;s Your Best Chance To Get Into Alex!

17A Yoomba Crescent, Alexandra Headland 4572

House 2 1 2 Contact Mark

Homes like this don't come up too often, this is your best chance to get your foot in the door of the elusive Alexandra Headland market! Sited on large 607sqm...

Auction Saturday 6th May 5pm On Site

1/45 Victoria Terrace, Kings Beach 4551

Unit 2 1 1 On Site Auction...

Watch the whales frolic on their annual migratory journey north, and the ships sail on by, from your elegant apartment the Architect designed, boutique "Nepenthe"...

The Holiday Retreat Lifestyle Can Be Yours

16 Warrener Place, Maroochy River 4561

House 4 3 9 Contact Mark

Looking for the perfect holiday retreat without having to travel? Situated at the base of Mount Ninderry is this spectacular Balinese inspired pavilion home. set...

Architecturally Designed 2 &amp; 3 Bedroom Riverside Apartments

319 Bradman Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Apartment 0 0 From $442,500

'Foreshore' is the newest and most exciting riverside development offering spacious architecturally designed apartments with expansive north facing views over the...

Price Reduction Owners Must Sell

20 Ford Road, Mooloolah Valley 4553

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

Secluded with no neighbours in sight, set on 2.5 acres with permanent bush reserve on your boundary, this character 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home represents a true...

Brand New, House Sized Duplex With Pool In Golden Triangle

2/6 Camfield Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Duplex 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Now is your chance to buy a brand new property in the exclusive Golden Triangle! This duplex has 4 bedrooms, study, double lock up garage plus additional storage...

As Good As New!

14 Bedford Circuit, Coes Creek 4560

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Only one year old, this stylish easy care home offers an amazing lifestyle in a popular family-friendly neighbourhood within walking distance to local schools...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Striking design, quality build

Love the lifestyle of Noosa riverfront penthouse apartment

Retirement living alternative

Noosa hinterland development perfect for downsizers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!