Noosa Pirates canned

... on limited edition 2017 XXXX State of Origin Packs, that is.

Noosa Pirates is one of 12 clubs across the state that have been chosen to appear on more than 45 million limited edition cans and bottles of Fourex.

Noosa Pirates A-Grade men's captain Liam Anlezark was thrilled to see his club's name on a can.

"It's a pretty iconic club so it's good to see the club travelling in the right direction and getting recognised by companies like Fourex.”

"Origin is a special time of year, when Queenslanders across the state unite to loudly cheer on the mighty XXXX Maroons,” XXXX marketing manager Richard Knight said.

"This year, for such an important occasion, we've paid homage to some of the local clubs and senior teams where many great players have come from.”

The 12 clubs featured include the Quilpie Magpies, University Saints - JCU, Eastern Suburbs Magpies, Emu Park Emus, Noosa Pirates, Souths Mackay Sharks, Logan Brothers, Atherton Roosters, Normanton Stingers, Dalby Diehards, Eidsvold Eagles and Roma Cities Gladiators.

"We'll be making sure we put away a few of our very own cans at the clubhouse and might even enjoy one or two at Origin,” Noosa Pirates' Greg Christensen said.