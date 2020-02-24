Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Councillor Ingrid Jackson and Mayor Tony Wellington have differing views on the Noosa Plan’s status.
Councillor Ingrid Jackson and Mayor Tony Wellington have differing views on the Noosa Plan’s status.
News

Noosa Plan: Rejected, or not?

Michele Sternberg
24th Feb 2020 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS CHATTER continued in the community today over whether the Noosa Plan has, or hasn’t, been rejected, Noosa News went straight to the source.

The official Queensland Government statement has put any confusion to bed.

“The Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning approved the Noosa Shire Council Planning Scheme amendments on Tuesday 18 February,” the official statement from the office of Minister Cameron Dick read.

The Noosa News also spoke to a representative for the Minister who verbally confirmed, three times, that “the minister has signed off on the plan”.

Earlier today, Cr Ingrid Jackson insisted the Town Plan had been “rejected”.

Ms Jackson said the planning scheme was “incomplete” and that the Government “clearly has a number of reservations about the content of the plan and perhaps about the process by which it has been assembled”.

In response, Mayor Tony Wellington stood by his statement that the plan had received State Government approval.

Mr Wellington said the minister had imposed some conditions to be added to the scheme on adoption relating to koala mapping and provisions for affordable housing, but that it had received approval.

cr ingrid jackson infrastructure and planning cameron dick noosa noosa council election noosa plan tony wellington
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reaction to Noosa Plan divides mayor and councillor

        premium_icon Reaction to Noosa Plan divides mayor and councillor

        News New Noosa Plan the subject of local dispute between council reps.

        Woman rushed to hospital after snake bite

        premium_icon Woman rushed to hospital after snake bite

        News Paramedics meet woman at barge, take her to hospital after bite

        Laminex announces huge jobs boost for Gympie region

        premium_icon Laminex announces huge jobs boost for Gympie region

        News A fourth shift will see the plant employ 80 people

        Q AND A: Bob loves his ‘boot’iful wine

        premium_icon Q AND A: Bob loves his ‘boot’iful wine

        News ‘I can be a little bit overbearing. I do have a very strong opinion on most things.