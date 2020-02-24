Noosa Plan: Rejected, or not?

Councillor Ingrid Jackson and Mayor Tony Wellington have differing views on the Noosa Plan’s status.

Councillor Ingrid Jackson and Mayor Tony Wellington have differing views on the Noosa Plan’s status.

AS CHATTER continued in the community today over whether the Noosa Plan has, or hasn’t, been rejected, Noosa News went straight to the source.

The official Queensland Government statement has put any confusion to bed.

“The Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning approved the Noosa Shire Council Planning Scheme amendments on Tuesday 18 February,” the official statement from the office of Minister Cameron Dick read.

The Noosa News also spoke to a representative for the Minister who verbally confirmed, three times, that “the minister has signed off on the plan”.

Earlier today, Cr Ingrid Jackson insisted the Town Plan had been “rejected”.

Ms Jackson said the planning scheme was “incomplete” and that the Government “clearly has a number of reservations about the content of the plan and perhaps about the process by which it has been assembled”.

In response, Mayor Tony Wellington stood by his statement that the plan had received State Government approval.

Mr Wellington said the minister had imposed some conditions to be added to the scheme on adoption relating to koala mapping and provisions for affordable housing, but that it had received approval.