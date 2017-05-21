25°
Noosa plays host to Aussie's best

21st May 2017 9:35 AM
Noosa school girl Alessia Cerasani has been chosen in the Australian U16 team for the 2016 Pan Pacific Games in New Zealand next month.
Noosa school girl Alessia Cerasani has been chosen in the Australian U16 team for the 2016 Pan Pacific Games in New Zealand next month. Michele Sternberg

NOOSA is playing host to the best school water polo talent in the land and has a couple of local reps about to do Queensland proud.

Alessia Cerasani and Maisie Newell will be party of the intense battles to be waged from the Noosa Aquatic Centre which started today.

As well Helen Park, a teacher at Sunshine Beach State School will be the Queensland manager.

Allessia's dad Gab said the NAC is "incredibly lucky to be hosting the Australian Schools National Waterpolo Championships" and he is urging Noosa to get behind all the talented 17 years and under boys and girls teams.

The competition wraps up on May 27 with the crowning of the national champions.

Alessia will be looking to tap into her experience after last year being chosen in the Australian Under-16 girls' team at the Pan Pacific Youth Water Polo Festival in New Zealand.

Back then Alessia said: "Water polo is really good - I always meet a variety of people"- so after this week she will have plenty more contacts.

"My passion is water polo."

"I guess my next big goal is to make the Under-18 World Championships.”

Alessia was chosen in the Australian youth squad that targets these world championships. The squad was selected for a development camp at the Australian Institute of Sport in January this year.

