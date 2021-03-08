Menu
Noosa's Main Beach has been impacted by erosion many times and councillor Brian Stockwell also has grave concerns about the future of the Sunrise Beach sand dune buffer.
Council News

Noosa pleads for action as erosion threatens dunes

Peter Gardiner
8th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Noosa councillor Brian Stockwell says erosion predicted to impact Sunrise Beach is one of the many factors driving his demands for Federal Government climate action.

Mr Stockwell said Sunrise Beach's sand dunes were being eaten away by tidal surges and rising seas.

"There are current issues arising like how are we going to modify our infrastructure to take into count things like rising sea levels," Mr Stockwell said.

"One of the predictions is that we'll have to start bridging Burgess Creek from Sunrise across with the erosion that's predicted.

"Where the bridge is now, the road leading into it from Sunrise will have to be progressively turned into bridges as erosion outflanks it," he said.

Noosa Council has joined with 16 other local governments to up the ante on the Federal Government to help them avoid the crippling impacts of global warming.

Erosion affects Noosa beaches significantly at times.
The members of the Cities Power Partnership climate action allegiance have signed a joint statement calling for the government to help councils end their reliance on fossil fuels.

Mr Stockwell said the aim was to have the Federal Government take action to reduce the "liabilities on councils going forward".

"While we can thank them for their efforts to give us recovery funds this year and last year from the fires, the best investment is in making the changes now," Mr Stockwell said.

"The thing we're after is council getting more involved in the transition to renewable energy.

The Climate Council estimates climate-fuelled disasters have cost the national economy $35 billion over the past decade which could rise to $100 billion by 2038.

Mr Stockwell said his council set a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2026.

climate change action environmental protection noosa council noosa erosion
Noosa News

