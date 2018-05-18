Noosa plugs in to electric trip to move in to the future

PLUGGED IN: Transport Minister Mark Bailey and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton are switched on at the Noosa Electrical Vehicle Expo.

NOOSA kick-started its transport future fully charged when almost 2000 visitors plugged in to its first Electric Vehicle Expo on Saturday.

Under blue skies just made for solar charging, the crowd showed keen interest in the large range of different e-bikes and vehicles on display.

Event coordinator Vivien Griffin said plenty of expo goers took the opportunity to have a trial ride.

"We were absolutely delighted with the number of visitors,” Ms Griffin said.

"We also got great feedback from all our exhibitors, who reported great interest, lots of questions, and sales.

"We also had a huge number of private electric vehicles with their owners ready to answer questions from interested visitors.”

Ms Griffin praised Transport Minister Mark Bailey for opening the event in the company of Mayor Tony Wellington and Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton.

"He took the time to walk around and speak with exhibitors, who were thrilled to meet him. We also had the Queensland launch of the ACE-EV electric vehicles which are due to come on market next year, made just up the road in Maryborough.

"These vehicles are predicted to come on to the market below $40,000, and will be a game changer.”

Ms Griffin said the expo is a great fit with Noosa and "we are already planning for an even bigger and better event next year”.