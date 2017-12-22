Noosa Police are out in force Christmas

EXTRA police have been called in for the festive season to target crime in Noosa's hinterland areas and combat alcohol-fuelled offences.

Noosa Heads Officer-in-charge Ben Carroll said a squad of officers from the Northern Tactical Crime Squad would be focussing on the expected spike in crime that followed the influx of visitors.

"The squad are operating from Noosa Heads for eight weeks over the Christmas period,” Senior Sergeant Carroll said.

"They are targeting our northern patrol groups - Coolum, Noosa, Cooroy, Pomona and Eumundi.

"They do property, crime, drugs and street offences, all that influx of associated property crime.”

Snr Sgt Carroll said an operation concentrating on alcohol-related crime had already helped seize a quantity of meth, also known as ice.

"We also have an operation running with additional funding for liquor-related patrols,” he said.

"As a result of that, last Friday night, they found a fellow with pills on him. A 20-year-old male (was later) charged with one charge of possess dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine (with) 21 tablets.”

Snr Sgt Carroll is reminding the community to keep houses locked and valuables secured during the festive season.

On Friday, December 15, a house in Shorehaven Dr, Noosa Heads, was entered and a car was stolen. The man involved in the burglary was later found at Lake Cooroibah and charged with multiple offences.

Two men were also charged with stealing from vehicles after thefts on Hastings St on December 7.