‘Great week’: Noosa Police aren’t taking their finger off the pulse, despite a low level of reported crime. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Noosa Police offer timely reminder for beachgoers

Matt Collins
23rd Dec 2019 8:58 AM
NOOSA Police have enjoyed a ‘great week’ leading up to the Christmas break, but that didn’t mean they were taking their finger off the pulse.

And neither should you.

Current Officer-in-Charge, Acting Senior Sergeant, Troy Cavell said he was happy with the current low level of crime that had been reported.

“Accommodation is at capacity and yet things are good,” he said.

“It has been a great week,”

Snr Sgt Cavell reminded Noosa visitors to be vigilant with their personal belongings when leaving their vehicle or heading to the beach.

“When people are in holiday mode they get relaxed,” he said.

“They might have a unit on the ground floor and leave the door unlocked.

“Or they leave their cars unlocked with all their Christmas inside for people to see.”

The Noosa OIC encouraged all beachgoers to lock their vehicles and secure all valuables.

“Just remember even though it is a holiday area, look after your personal security,” he said.

“Make use of the personal lockers when on the beach.”

Snr Sgt Cavell reminded tourists the humble towel was not a form of protection against opportunistic thieves.

“People think it is a security blanket,” he said.

This time of year, Noosa beaches are very popular and therefore we all need to be extra careful with our personal items.

“Look at Main Beach, it’s packed,” Snr Sgt Cavell said.

“People have no idea if thieves are looking at your belongings.”

