Noosa pool closed, toilet soap added for virus lockdown

Noosa Aquatic Centre is closing down at midday today due the viral precautions coming into force.

NOOSA’S public services’ free fall triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has claimed some of the community’s high profile community assets including the Noosa Aquatic Centre which closes its doors indefinitely from midday.

Joining the Noosa Council’s enforced closures in line with the Federal Government’s new requirements to help slow the spread of COVID-19 will be:

Noosa Leisure Centre

Butter Factory Cooroy

Noosa Regional Gallery

The J

Noosa Library Service (Cooroy, Noosaville and mobile libraries)

Group and centre-based activities at Noosa Community Support have already ceased.

All Noosa Leisure Centre and Noosa Aquatic Centre memberships and visit passes will be suspended until the facilities re-open.

Payments for swimming lessons will also be suspended.

While some of the facilities do not meet all of the criteria of the latest advice, council has decided the closures are in the best interests of the community.

Library customers will have the opportunity to make use of a lending pick-up service from midday today.

Residents who’d like to take advantage of the service or want more information, should call the library on (07) 5329 6555.

Customers wishing to return borrowed items can use the after-hours return facilities or can hold on to their books until libraries re-open.

Council’s COVID-19 Response Taskforce is working closely with Queensland Health and the Federal Government and will continue to be guided by these agencies on all matters of public health.

For further information, contact Council on 5329 6500.

Meanwhile the Sunshine Coast Council will install and maintain soap dispensers in all public toilet facilities across the region to help combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A council spokesperson said the arrangements aimed to help keep the community and visitors to our region as safe as possible.

Regular and thorough handwashing is the number one recommendation from all major health authorities, including Queensland Health, when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Council public toilet facilities are regularly serviced by council’s cleaners.

Council encourages the community to report any dangerous items, hazards or vandalism at parks by phoning 5475 7272.