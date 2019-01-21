Noosa pools its charms for instant attractions

FOR many Instagram users, their magical place to share in Noosa is the mesmerising fluidity of the national park's Fair Pools.

These two headland attractions at the southern end of Granite Bay have been named the top four in the Big 7 most Instagrammable natural holiday attractions, with Fraser Island's Lake Wabby coming in at number three.

They were shaded by Whitehaven Beach in the Whitsundays and Cape Tribulation in Far North Queensland. Making up the seven are the Atherton Tablelands waterfalls, Caldwell spa pools and then the Great Barrier Reef.

All these helped Australia to be named as the top Instagram country for photo posts with Queensland credited as getting our nation across the line ahead of Hong Kong and Singapore.

The Fairy Pools are two natural tidal pools that locals and visitors alike like to make a bee-line to, especially at low tide, when the pools are calm.

They have received four-and-a-half star ratings on Google reviews.

One online post by Calvin Yeo said: "Nature can't get any more beautiful than this - it is a must to come here to splash around while enjoying the twilight.

"I've been here multiple times to just kick back and relax, as well as occasionally snorkelling to check out the little coral life surrounding the undersides of the rocks in the pools.”

Peter Gardiner