BE PREPARED: Noosa residents are encouraged to be prepared for the possiblity of severe storms this afternoon. Photo Lachie Millard
Noosa prepares for possibility of severe storms

Matt Collins
30th Apr 2020 12:19 PM
Noosa residents are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of severe weather this afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, possible severe thunderstorms are expected for parts of Queensland's South East on Thursday afternoon, April 2 and into the evening.

There is an 80 per cent chance of rain predicted for the Noosa region with light winds becoming northerly 15 to 20 klms per hour in the middle of the day then shifting west to south-westerly 15 to 25 klms per hour in the late evening.

Residents are encouraged to prepare their homes for severe storms.

The rest of the week and into the weekend should be mostly sunny with very little chance of rain.

