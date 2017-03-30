UPDATE: Noosa prepares for torrential rain

RISING: The usual trouble spot Noosa Eumundi Rd west of Noosaville was going under just after 10am after heavy early morning falls.

5PM UPDATE: NOOSA residents are being urged to stay indoors and only drive if it's necessary.

Roads closed:

Subway Ave, Pomona

Old Holletts Rd, Doonan

Skyring Crk Rd exit, Federal

Mill St, Pomona

Cooroy Mountain Rd, Cooroy

Railway Rd, Cooran

Old Noosa Rd, Cooran

Upper Pinbarren Creek Rd, Pinbarren

Kin Kin Rd, near Eastern Branch Rd (crossing 3)

Pomona Kin Kin Rd, 200m North of the Cooran turnoff

Roads open with caution:

Lake Entrance Blvd, Noosaville (between Satinash Court & Red Gum Court)

Eumundi Noosa Rd, Noosaville

Mary River Rd, Cooroy (near sporting field)

A swift water rescue crew from Maroochydore Queensland Fire and Rescue is deploying for an under threat Pomona before roads are cut this morning as Noosa hinterland and coastal areas cop a bucketing from ex-cyclone Debbie.

Local Disaster Centre coordinator Alan 'Fox' Rogers said the Noosa Shire Council's coordination centre is now open in anticipation of flash flooding caused by forecasted rainfall of up to 400mm this afternoon and evening.

"Damaging wind gusts are also expected," Mr Roger said.

"Already heavy rain has caused multiple vehicle accidents within the shire with vehicles sliding off greasy roads."

Roads are beginning to close due to flooding and already include:

Subway Ave at Pomona;

Old Hollett Rd at Doonan,

Eumundi Rd before Beckman's Road

Mr Rogers said Noosa Shire residents to:

Keep off the roads, particularly after midday

If you have to be on the roads to collect children from day care centres or schools this morning, drive very slowly

If it's flooded, forget it!

All schools are closed. All bus travel in the Shire is free from 10am today.

Sandbags are already in short supply with stocks depleted overnight and this morning.

Sandbags are only available at Tewantin SES Depot at Goodwin St opposite the Tewantin State School.

Residents are advised to check Noosa Council's Facebook page and website www.noosa.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au for the latest updates.