Noosa property sales blitz has 2020 starting with a bang

Tom Offermann's team are achieving outstanding real estate sales in Noosa already this year.

Tom Offermann's team are achieving outstanding real estate sales in Noosa already this year.

A LOCAL real estate sales juggernaut continues to power on having notched up $100 million in sales in just 40 days with several new Noosa price records already signed and sealed.

As well Tom Offermann Real Estate achieved 13 sales from 14 auction properties this year as the Noosa brand show now sign of losing its rolled gold lustre.

“More expatriates have Noosa firmly in their sights due to currency exchange rates in their favour,” company principal Tom Offermann said.

He said the market locally is also being driven by Hong Kong buyers bringing forward repatriation plans, plus cashed up Melburnians and Sydney-siders searching for a Noosa idyll.

“The main market thrust continues to be dominated by astute and aspirational local buyers and sellers.” Mr Offermann said.

“One of the true rewards about working in Noosa for so long, is today we’re doing business with many of our client’s children,” said Mr Offermann who started out in real estate in 1986 and opened his own office in 1992.

Mr Offermann said the key to his success is a strong team of 23 sales professionals, support staff including an IT specialist.

In 2018 and a first for Noosa, he introduced arguably the most comprehensive and talented in-house media team which visually-engages and value-adds to each property’s digital media and print campaign, at the same time complementing Offermann’s overall branding image.

He has his own in-house media team of photographers, drone operators, videographers, social media managers and property stylists.

As well former longboard world surfing champion Josh Constable who was brought up almost on the doorstep of Noosa National Park is an Ambassador for Tom Offermann Real Estate, who presents a weekly weather and surf report.

“Ultimately, we’re all about relationships, trust and being fully knowledgeable about expectations. This really is the core of our business philosophy,” he said.