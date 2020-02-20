Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tom Offermann's team are achieving outstanding real estate sales in Noosa already this year.
Tom Offermann's team are achieving outstanding real estate sales in Noosa already this year.
News

Noosa property sales blitz has 2020 starting with a bang

Peter Gardiner
20th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL real estate sales juggernaut continues to power on having notched up $100 million in sales in just 40 days with several new Noosa price records already signed and sealed.

As well Tom Offermann Real Estate achieved 13 sales from 14 auction properties this year as the Noosa brand show now sign of losing its rolled gold lustre.

“More expatriates have Noosa firmly in their sights due to currency exchange rates in their favour,” company principal Tom Offermann said.

He said the market locally is also being driven by Hong Kong buyers bringing forward repatriation plans, plus cashed up Melburnians and Sydney-siders searching for a Noosa idyll.

“The main market thrust continues to be dominated by astute and aspirational local buyers and sellers.” Mr Offermann said.

“One of the true rewards about working in Noosa for so long, is today we’re doing business with many of our client’s children,” said Mr Offermann who started out in real estate in 1986 and opened his own office in 1992.

Mr Offermann said the key to his success is a strong team of 23 sales professionals, support staff including an IT specialist.

In 2018 and a first for Noosa, he introduced arguably the most comprehensive and talented in-house media team which visually-engages and value-adds to each property’s digital media and print campaign, at the same time complementing Offermann’s overall branding image.

He has his own in-house media team of photographers, drone operators, videographers, social media managers and property stylists.

As well former longboard world surfing champion Josh Constable who was brought up almost on the doorstep of Noosa National Park is an Ambassador for Tom Offermann Real Estate, who presents a weekly weather and surf report.

“Ultimately, we’re all about relationships, trust and being fully knowledgeable about expectations. This really is the core of our business philosophy,” he said.

noosa real estate tom offermann real estate
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple on cruise ship linked to coronavirus would sail again

        premium_icon Couple on cruise ship linked to coronavirus would sail again

        Health A Noosa couple are back home under self-quarantine after flying home from a cruise ship that was linked to a passenger testing positive for coronavirus.

        Dreams shattered as another builder goes bust

        premium_icon Dreams shattered as another builder goes bust

        Business Builder collapse racks up debts of up to $1.219 million

        Bachelorette contestant’s Noosa unit for sale

        Bachelorette contestant’s Noosa unit for sale

        Property Bachelorette contestant Jess Glasgow’s Noosa unit for sale

        ‘Music nerds’ ready to hit right notes

        premium_icon ‘Music nerds’ ready to hit right notes

        Education MEET THE CAPTAINS: We are taking you around the Noosa Shire to meet Year 12 leaders...