Noosa property takes the win
LAST Saturday Master Builders held their annual Sunshine Coast Housing and Construction Awards and there were some big wins for the Noosa region.
The prestigious House of the Year award went to Peter Curley Constructions for their Tropical Contemporary House at Noosa Heads.
The three-level home positioned along Noosa River also won Individual Home over $2 million.
'Award-winning' can be now be added to Peregian Digital Hub's title after a win in the construction category.
Hutchinson Builders took the award for Commercial Building up to $5 million for their work on the project.
The digital hub is leading the way locally with its augmented reality technology and its environmentally-friendly footprint.
Kernohan Construction also came home with a win in the major award category, picking up the Alan Eichmann Memorial Award for Quality Workmanship for Cayman Peregian Beach.
Several houses were also recognised with wins across the Noosa region.
D R M Design and Construction took out both Best Residential Swimming Pool and Individual Home $1.26 million - $2 million for their work on Doonan's Duke Project.
Master Builders' Sunshine Coast regional manager Will Wilson said the quality of projects this year was impressive.
"This year's homes showcase what living on the Coast is all about and are amazing examples of what Sunshine Coast builders and tradies are capable of.”
Master Builders Sunshine Coast Housing and Construction Awards for some of the regions best properties and developments:
- House of the Year - Peter Curley Constructions for Tropical Contemporary House (Noosa Heads)
- Individual Home over $2 million - Peter Curley Constructions for Tropical Contemporary House (Noosa Heads)
- Commercial Building up to $5 million - Hutchinson Builders for Peregian Beach Digital Hub (Peregian Beach)
- Alan Eichmann Memorial Award for Quality Workmanship - Kernohan Construction for Cayman Peregian Beach
- Best Residential Swimming Pool - D R M Design and Construction for Duke Project (Doonan)
- Individual Home $1.26 million - $2 million - D R M Design and Construction for Duke Project (Doonan)
- Home Renovation/Remodelling Project $576,000 - $1 million - Damien Davidson Builders for North Sunshine House (Sunshine Beach)
- Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million - Damien Davidson Builders for White Water House (Sunshine Beach)
- Best Use of Sloping Sites over $500,000 - Damien Davidson Builders for White Water House (Sunshine Beach)
- Display Home over $551,000 - G M Coastal Developments for Golf Course Display Home (Peregian Springs)
- Excellence in Sustainable Living - Josh Martin Design and Constructions for Wilson Residence (Lake Macdonald)
- Residential Trade Contractor of the Year - Phoenix Fencing and Landscapes for The Retreat (Tinbeerwah)