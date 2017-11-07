Noosa Prowd of triathlon great as bridge name in his honour

FITTING TRIBUTE: The Prowd family in front of the sign for the Garth Prowd Bridge, which was unveiled during the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival.

THE driving force behind the dramatic growth of the Noosa Triathlon, Garth Prowd, has had a bridge named in his honour.

Thousands of competitors and spectators were on hand for the naming ceremony, held as part of the annual festival in the heart of Noosa Heads on Saturday.

The Garth Prowd Bridge is on Noosa Pde, less than 200m from the finish line of the iconic race.

"A wonderful accolade for a great bloke,” former Olympic boxer and triathlon commentator Benny Pike said amid the applause.

Members of Mr Prowd's family were there as the sign was unveiled.

Mr Prowd played a key role in the development of the Noosa Triathlon which he ran through his event management company for more than 30 years.

The Noosa Triathlon is now the world's largest Olympic distance triathlon and the festival also includes other swimming, cycling and running events.

Prowd was regarded as pioneer of sports tourism in Queensland.

"Garth was an amazing individual who has made outstanding contributions to the Noosa community,” Councillor Jess Glasgow said.

Prowd also ran the Noosa Jazz Festival and was involved in the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

Mr Prowd died in July, aged 65, after falling from his bike in Spain.

Noosa Council received a request to name a local landmark in his honour.

"Over the years many thousands of athletes taking part in the Noosa Triathlon, including Garth himself, have run and cycled across the bridge, making it a fitting local landmark to name in his honour,” Cr Glasgow said.