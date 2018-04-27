Noosa Queensland Day Awards to honour locals

NOMINATE TODAY: Noosa News editor Michele Sternberg, Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton and Bendigo Bank's John Hague with the 2018 medallions.

NOMINATE TODAY: Noosa News editor Michele Sternberg, Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton and Bendigo Bank's John Hague with the 2018 medallions. contributed

HERE is an opportunity to honour a Noosa local whose selfless work benefits our community.

Whether it's contributing to a club, group, organisation, sporting club or doing amazing work through our schools, individual nominations are now being sought for the third annual Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards.

The awards honour hard-working volunteers in the Noosa community who often go unrecognised. It's all being co-ordinated out of the office of Sandy Bolton, Member for Noosa.

"Last year, more than 200 locals attended and cheered on more than 50 volunteers from 50 different community groups who were publicly honoured,” Ms Bolton said.

"Many of them had worked for decades of service and most for the first time.”

Each recipient will receive an engraved medallion in a presentation case and a certificate of appreciation at an awards ceremony on Monday, June 4, at The J, Noosa Junction.

The Sunshine Beach State High School band will perform the national anthem and entertain the crowd during the ceremony.

One of the proud sponsors of the awards is the Tewantin Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank.

Manager John Hague was at the awards launch this week and said it was great the Tewantin branch was involved in the awards again this year.

"We're involved with so many of the clubs, groups and schools the nominations will come from, so it will be great to see some of their amazing work recognised,” John said.

Noosa News is also sponsoring the awards again this year and each week will profile the worthy award recipients ahead of the awards presentation ceremony.

To nominate someone, simply pick up a form from the offices of Sandy Bolton, Noosa News or the Cooroy, Pomona or Tewantin Community Bank branches of Bendigo Bank.

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, May 25, or visit www.sandybolton.com to find out more.