Noosa racer fast-tracking his talent with Erebus touring cars

Jack Sipp is joining forces with Erebus Academy to further his touring car racing career.

A NOOSA racer is feeling the need for motorsport’s speedy recovery from the coronavirus shutdown as he prepares to line up for the Erebus Academy in the Kumho Tyre V8 Touring Car Series when racing returns.

Twenty-five-year-old Jack Sipp is excited to be joining the Erebus squad having signed on to race with the team’s affiliate Image Racing.

This will be Sipp’s second year in the category when it comes out of the enforced pit stop, having impressed with his effort racing for Paul Morris Motorsport.

This is a major stepping stone for Sipp, who has honed his track skills previously in Formula Ford, the Queensland Gemini Series, Formula 4 and Australian Rally Cross before his touring car stint.

“I’m really excited to be part of such a big name in the sport, I finally get the chance I’ve been working so hard for,” Sipp said.

Having financed most of his career himself, Sipp has struggled to fund a full competitive championship season.

However, with the support of the Erebus Academy and Image Racing, Sipp is looking to maximise his opportunity and explore his full potential as a driver.

“I’m looking forward to driving a competitive car and I’m really excited to show everyone what I can do.

“I’ve put in the work and now I’m going to get results.”

While the season has been temporarily put on hold, Ryan said he is looking forward to seeing Sipp progress as a driver.

“Jack had a test earlier in the year and shows a lot of potential and I think with our support he will be able to progress into the driver we know he can become,” Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan said.

“We’re looking forward to helping him reach his goals and give him the tools he needs to succeed.”

Though there is no word on when the V8 Touring Car calendar will resume, the team hope to see Sipp beginning his journey with the Erebus Academy and Image Racing sooner rather than later.

Last year Erebus launched its Creating Pathways program, dedicated to talent spotting and developing the new wave of young drivers.

“It can be very challenging and frustrating for young drivers, and more so their parents and support network, to know what the best pathway is into professional motorsport,” Ryan said

“We want to look to fill this void and create a more structured pathway for the drivers of the future”.

The specialist program provides tailored mentoring, marketing and management support to young racing drivers with the assistance of the Erebus Academy and its program partners.