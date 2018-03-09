Menu
Noosa ready to be a part of Games history

PUMPED: 15 of the 38 baton Noosa Queen's Baton relay runners.
by Amber Macpherson

THIRTY-EIGHT Noosa residents are ready to be a part of history as relay runners for the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton.

The motif will be carried 7km through town, with community parties celebrating its departure from Tewantin and its arrival at Noosa Main Beach.

Champion Noosa Ironwoman Jordan Mercer will be the last baton bearer, running the last leg from the middle groyne to First Point along Noosa Main Beach.

Ms Mercer said she's thrilled to be a part of history in her hometown.

"It is so exciting to be a part of such a special part of history, and to celebrate it in the place I do all of my training and the place that I'm so proud to call home,” Ms Mercer said.

"To have a local Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast is such a rare opportunity.

"I think myself and my fellow baton bearers here are all taken aback by the honour of taking part of this.”

Sixteen-year-old Electra Outram will be the first person to carry the baton for Noosa.

"(I'm a) bit nervous but also excited,” Electra said.

"I do surf life saving, and I represent my school in swimming, running and kayaking, Sunshine Beach State High School.

"It feels fantastic to have this great experience.

"It's all about the interchange, we'll have one or two practice days before the day.”

Ms Mercer said she's hoping to attend the Games and support her fellow athletes.

"Tickets are just going crazy - it's pretty exciting, the hype now, all the different sports, athletes trying to make the Commonwealth teams,” she said.

"It's an exciting time to be a spectator, and definitely an exciting time to be an Aussie supporting sport.

"I have a friend doing the weightlifting, Tia-Clair, I'll try and get to that, but hopefully the swimming too.

"I'll be glued to the TV when I can't be there.”

The Queen's Baton will depart Tewantin's Read Park at 3.52pm, arriving at Noosa Main Beach at 5.30pm, Monday, March 26.

"Road closures will be in place but residents are welcome to watch from the roadside anywhere along the course,” Noosa Queen's Baton Relay chairman councillor Joe Jurisevic said.

"Alternatively, there will be plenty of entertainment at Tewantin's Read Park from around 3.15pm, prior to the baton's departure at 3.52pm.

"Free entertainment will also be provided on Noosa Main Beach from 4.30-6.30pm, with the baton to arrive at 5.30pm.

"Council encourages those attending the main viewing areas - Read Park, Noosa Main Beach, and Noosaville Lions Park - to walk or ride to the event and, if driving, make use of temporary event parking.”

For road closures, visit noosa.qld. gov.au/queens-baton-relay.

commonwealth games community gold coast noosa queen's baton queen's baton relay what's on

Noosa News

