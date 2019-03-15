Noosa real estate agencies vie for REIQ honours

Laguna Real Estate has been nominated for the Large Agency of the Year at the 2019 REIQ Awards for Excellence.

TWO Noosa real estate agencies have been nominated at this year's 2019 REIQ Awards for Excellence.

Laguna Real Estate and Wythes are both in the running to come home with awards from Saturday night's gala awards ceremony in Brisbane.

They will be going head-to-head in the Corporate Support Person of the Year category, while Laguna Real Estate has also been nominated in the Large Agency of the Year and Community Service and Corporate Support Person of the Year and Wythes is vying for the Innovation Award.

"Laguna's nomination for the Large Agency of the Year is terribly exciting as it involves all of us in every sector of the business encompassing permanent property management, holiday property management and real estate sales,” principal Olivier Miller said.

"With Laguna's offices employing 40 professionals, we take pride in being recognised as one of the best agencies in Queensland.”

This is not the first time that Laguna has made the finals, having taken out the 2017 Community Service Award, against some of Queensland's most powerful agencies.

"Once again we find ourselves finalists in this Community Service Category,” Olivier said.

"This is the category that is very dear to our heart as we love helping and getting involved in our local community, our fundraising over the last 10 years has amassed to a staggering $1,100,000.”

Another well deserved nominee is Eric Sutherland from Laguna's Tewantin office as a finalist in the 2019 Corporate Support Person of the Year category.

"We are incredibly excited here at Laguna that Eric is a finalist,” Olivier said, "as his unyielding, uncompromising commitment to helping all of the team is second to none.

"All in all the success that we have built up here at Laguna over the years has been a team effort and any win at the finals will be a win for all at Laguna and an endorsement to our service in bringing excellence to the real estate industry.”

Sirah Robb of Wythes Real Estate said it was "a huge honour” to be named as a finalist for the Innovation Award.

"When we purchased Wythes 12 months ago, part of our business plan was to be industry leaders in regards to innovation,” she said.

"We aimed to use innovative strategies to further our agency's success and enhance the consumer experience. Before our real estate careers we had successful careers in the engineering and health industries.

"These backgrounds have further strengthened our natural tendencies to be innovative thinkers.

"We enjoy being ahead of the curve and are proud of the 32 initiatives we have been able to implement over the last 12 months in our business.”

Deb Aleckson of Wythes said she was delighted to be a finalist for the 2019 REIQ Awards for Excellence Corporate Support Person of the Year.

"After years of being passionate about the industry I'm proud to be recognised for my dedication and hard work,” she said.

"I first learnt a lot about the industry as a child being raised by full time property investors.

"My parent's renovated and self-managed their rental properties and it didn't take long for me to work out anything is possible and to look at real estate with a curious and open mind.”