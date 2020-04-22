Noosa real estate ‘as strong as ever’

With the COVID-19 virus impacting businesses globally, it seems one of Noosa's prominent industries hasn't been impacted too heavily.

Noosa real estate agent Frank Milat believed interest in Noosa property from interstate and overseas investors had not declined.

"We have had a couple of sales, and inquiries are as strong as ever," he said.

The Richardson and Wrench agent said while property prices remained steady through the COVID-19 restrictions, he noticed buyers were using these unprecedented times as an opportunity to try to cut a deal on a Noosa bargain.

"Prices have not dropped, we haven't dropped prices on anything," Mr Milat said.

"In certain cases, buyers may be able to negotiate a better price."

While he had recently listed properties in Little Cove, Fairshore Noosa Resort and The Emerald, Mr Milat admitted they had only a handful of new listings since the virus started.

"People seem to be happy to wait for the virus to pass," Mr Milat said.

"It's quieter of course, but the phones are ringing and inquiries are very good across the board.

"Some are quite keen to make offers, however it's difficult to get up here and view with the current restrictions," he said.

"When restrictions are lifted in Australia we expect it to get very busy in Noosa."