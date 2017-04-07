Noosa receives big hand for rescues

LIFE SAVING: Noosa Heads Federal Member Surf Life Saving Club will have more than $20,000 worth of rescue edge, thanks Federal Government funding .

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, who visited Noosa Heads SLSC, confirmed the government contributions to new beach safety equipment as well as a $20,000 refurbishment of club's Peregian Beach life saving facility.

Mr O'Brien met with president Ross Fisher and club general manager Byron Mills to discuss the importance of beach safety.

They also discussed the role of surf life saving clubs, projects the Noosa club was working on and inspected the recently funded life saving equipment purchased by the government Beach Safety Equipment Program.

Meanwhile, Mr O'Brien has announced a list of Noosa athletes who were awarded $500 each from the Australian Government Local Sporting Champions Program.

"Wide Bay sporting champions come from all communities in the electorate, they participate in a diverse range of sports, and they distinguish themselves in state, national and international competitions,” he said.

"The cost of participating in these events can be quite high, especially where travel over great distances is required, so this funding will help to ease that pressure and assist them towards achieving their sporting goals.”

The grants help meet the costs of participating in events, including travel, equipment, uniforms and accommodation to state and national titles.

These include softballer Ethan Lewis of Ringtail Creek, Tewantin touch football player Lachlan Dudgeon, Noosaville athlete Zane Branco, Sunshine Beach lifesavers Olivia Emanuel, Max Moore and Max Smallman, sailor Indiabeau Laborie of Noosa Heads, tennis player Shayla Sinclair of Tewantin and Castaways Beach touch player Lucy White.