NOOSA REMEMBERS: A tribute to those we lost in 2019
LOSING a significant person in your life is a challenging time for anyone.
The emotions we experience after we lose a loved one can be a devastating and extremely sad time.
For the Noosa region, 2019 brought with it the passing of many pivotal people and a number of momentous events.
In this recap of some of the lives we have lost, we remember the good times, the laughs and the lasting, happy memories.
Christopher Ladewig
Friends will remember Christopher Ladewig as a funny man in the prime of his life with a heart bigger than himself.
Christopher's life was tragically cut short after a car accident at Kin Kin on Sunday, October 20.
Read the full story here:
https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/tight-knit-town-prepares-to-farewell-beautiful-sou/3864112/
Elenore Lindsay
News of the search for missing three-year-old girl, Elenore lindsay left the whole country holding their breath last August.
Sadly, the toddler's body was found in a dam about 150m away from her Cootharaba.
Read the full story here:
https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/tributes-flow-for-beautiful-elle-taken-too-soon/3809884/#/0
Maverick Kozaris
Maverick Kozaris died on October 4 about midnight after he lost control of his Commodore sedan towing a box trailer and crashed into a tree on David Low Way at Peregian Beach.
He was only 29.
Read the full story here:
https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/absolutely-shattered-young-dad-killed-in-crash/3859074/
Ann Rickard
When well-known Noosa and Sunshine Coast journalist, Ann Rickard died after a battle with cancer, a hole was made that can never be filled.
Get the full story here:
https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/ann-was-fearless-funny-and-fabulous-to-the-end/3630505/
Betty Wallace
A Noosa icon may seem like a hell of a title to bestow on someone, but for Betty Wallace it almost doesn't seem worthy enough.
Betty's $1 burgers will still be spoken about in years to come, and so will she.
Read the full story here:
https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/hundreds-mourn-original-bettys-burgers-legendary-f/3715654/
Joanne Bruce
The death of Joanne 'Jo Jo' Bruce in June left the region in utter shock.
She is deeply missed by family and friends and will be best remembered for her wicked sense of humour and abundant generosity to others.
Read the full story here:
https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/tributes-flow-for-fashionista-after-tragic-horse-a/3755299/#/0
Sue Coburn
They say behind every great man is an even greater woman.
It has never been closer to the truth than with Sue Coburn, the wife of former Sunshine Coast and Noosa mayor, Bob Abbott.
As Bob recalls, 'I think she was a beautiful woman inside and out that set her apart.'
Read the full tribute from the former mayor to his beautiful wife here:
https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/illness-claims-noosa-artist-teacher/3756112/
John Little
In 2018, John Little went on the trek of his life through Arnhem Land.
He was 72.
Less than 12 months later, John passed away after a long battle with prostate cancer.
A battle that had been ongoing for almost 20 years.
Read the full story here:
https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/community-remembers-loyal-generous-local-legend/3770221/
Margaret Snowdon
Tewantin motorists cannot drive past the Hilton Tce pedestrian crossing without sparing a quiet thought for Margaret Snowdon.
Margaret was 89 when she was hit and killed on the pedestrian crossing while in her mobility scooter by a passing vehicle.
Read the full story here:
https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/tributes-flow-for-elderly-woman-killed-in-horrific/3682116/