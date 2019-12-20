NOOSA REMEMBERS: A tribute to those we lost in 2019

WE REMEMBER: Showcasing some of the pivotal people who lost their lives in 2019.

For the Noosa region, 2019 brought with it the passing of many pivotal people and a number of momentous events.

In this recap of some of the lives we have lost, we remember the good times, the laughs and the lasting, happy memories.

Christopher Ladewig

– Christopher Ladewig was killed in a horror crash at Kin Kin on October 20.

Friends will remember Christopher Ladewig as a funny man in the prime of his life with a heart bigger than himself.

Christopher's life was tragically cut short after a car accident at Kin Kin on Sunday, October 20.

Read the full story here:

https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/tight-knit-town-prepares-to-farewell-beautiful-sou/3864112/

Elenore Lindsay

Elenore Lindsay was only three-years-old when she was found dead in a dam in Cootharaba. Photo: Supplied

News of the search for missing three-year-old girl, Elenore lindsay left the whole country holding their breath last August.

Sadly, the toddler's body was found in a dam about 150m away from her Cootharaba.

Read the full story here:

https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/tributes-flow-for-beautiful-elle-taken-too-soon/3809884/#/0

Maverick Kozaris

Maverick Kozaris, 29, was killed when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree on David Low Way at Peregian Beach.

Maverick Kozaris died on October 4 about midnight after he lost control of his Commodore sedan towing a box trailer and crashed into a tree on David Low Way at Peregian Beach.

He was only 29.

Read the full story here:

https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/absolutely-shattered-young-dad-killed-in-crash/3859074/

Ann Rickard

Ann Rickard was ‘fearless, funny and fabulous’ right to the end.

When well-known Noosa and Sunshine Coast journalist, Ann Rickard died after a battle with cancer, a hole was made that can never be filled.

Get the full story here:

https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/ann-was-fearless-funny-and-fabulous-to-the-end/3630505/

Betty Wallace

NOOSA ICON: Betty Wallace. Picture: Patrick Hamilton N4142356

A Noosa icon may seem like a hell of a title to bestow on someone, but for Betty Wallace it almost doesn't seem worthy enough.

Betty's $1 burgers will still be spoken about in years to come, and so will she.

Read the full story here:

https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/hundreds-mourn-original-bettys-burgers-legendary-f/3715654/

Joanne Bruce

Joanne Bruce, founder of JOJO Boutique, died in a freak horse riding accident. Photo: Supplied

The death of Joanne 'Jo Jo' Bruce in June left the region in utter shock.

She is deeply missed by family and friends and will be best remembered for her wicked sense of humour and abundant generosity to others.

Read the full story here:

https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/tributes-flow-for-fashionista-after-tragic-horse-a/3755299/#/0

Sue Coburn

Sue Coburn with husband, Bob Abbott.

They say behind every great man is an even greater woman.

It has never been closer to the truth than with Sue Coburn, the wife of former Sunshine Coast and Noosa mayor, Bob Abbott.

As Bob recalls, 'I think she was a beautiful woman inside and out that set her apart.'

Read the full tribute from the former mayor to his beautiful wife here:

https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/illness-claims-noosa-artist-teacher/3756112/

John Little

Mary-Lou Little with a photograph of her late husband, John.

In 2018, John Little went on the trek of his life through Arnhem Land.

He was 72.

Less than 12 months later, John passed away after a long battle with prostate cancer.

A battle that had been ongoing for almost 20 years.

Read the full story here:

https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/community-remembers-loyal-generous-local-legend/3770221/

Margaret Snowdon

Margaret Snowdon, 89, was tragically killed when she was hit by a car while crossing a road on her mobility scooter at Tewantin.

Tewantin motorists cannot drive past the Hilton Tce pedestrian crossing without sparing a quiet thought for Margaret Snowdon.

Margaret was 89 when she was hit and killed on the pedestrian crossing while in her mobility scooter by a passing vehicle.

Read the full story here:

https://www.noosanews.com.au/news/tributes-flow-for-elderly-woman-killed-in-horrific/3682116/