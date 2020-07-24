Noosa reserving a warm welcome for tourism comeback

Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson and MP Noosa Sandy Bolton outside the Noosa Inspiration Centre in Hastings St.

Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson and MP Noosa Sandy Bolton outside the Noosa Inspiration Centre in Hastings St.

When it comes to helping Noosa visitors form first impressions Barb Allen is on the frontline along with thousands of specially-trained Tourism Noosa welcomers.

Noosa’s peak promotional body has “clued up” more than 2000 on the ground allies thanks to its Welcome to Noosa program which is about to crank back up as COVID-19 restrictions ease up.

Also read: Volunteeers return to Inspiration Centre

Where our tourists go to be inspired

This program has been instilling a positive mindset in tourism operators and their staff and is a must for Ms Allen and all the Tourism Noosa information centre volunteers.

Ms Allen has been in Noosa for 16 years and is loving every minute, apart from the COVID-19 lockdown that has forced her from her volunteering duties at Hastings St’s Inspiration Centre in recent months.

Welcome to Noosa – Barb Allen loves nothing better than to point our visitors in the right direction for a great time.

She is about to return to duty as tourist numbers pick up as Tourism Noosa schedules its first Welcome to Noosa training sessions for 2020.

Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson said: “We have had over 130 new members sign up since offering our membership fee waive for 2020/2021 and many businesses are looking forward to completing the Welcome to Noosa course”.

“The group sessions will take place at Ivory Palms Resort to ensure we are practising safe distancing and will provide businesses an opportunity to learn more about Noosa while also connecting with other operators” Ms Anderson said.

Ms Allen said this welcome course “was one of my initial training sessions when I became a volunteer”.

“I guess it’s all about Noosa’s uniqueness and the special qualities it does offer,” she said.

“You learn something about the history of Noosa, which many people aren’t that familiar with and obviously the attractions.

“The river provides a whole lot of attractions, and our coastline provides many more,” she said.

Volunteers at the Noosa Inspiration Centre on Hastings St.

Ms Allen said the UNESCO Noosa Biosphere designation is covered in “very interesting” detail.

“For me it’s all about protection of the environment, and an awareness to keep in the forefront recycling,” she said.

Volunteers can make the difference between a good holiday and memorable must-do return experience.

“We’re often offered many of the attractions ourselves and once we’ve experienced them first-hand we become great advocates,” she said.

“It’s not a sell job, it’s just an information giving process, not giving one recommendation over the other and we let the consumer make the choice.”

Ms Allen has been a volunteer for the past year at Tourism Noosa.

“It’s been really lovely with the girls and lovely staff to work alongside.”

She said the Inspiration Centre in Hastings St has a real “wow” factor that always helps make their job easier.

Welcome to Noosa group training sessions run for 90 minutes and cost $10 per person.

WHEN:

Thursday August 6:

11am – 1pm and 3.30pm – 5.30pm

RSVP: Cathy@tourismnoosa.com.au