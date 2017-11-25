Menu
Login
News

Noosa result to go to preferences

Bolton campaigner Trish Radge and Sandy Bolton watch the ABC election results at Zabe's café, Tewantin after the polls closed
Bolton campaigner Trish Radge and Sandy Bolton watch the ABC election results at Zabe's café, Tewantin after the polls closed Alan Lander
by Alan Lander

THE result for the seat of Noosa in the state election is not likely to be known until at least Sunday, or sometime next week.

Primary voting shows a neck-and-neck tussle between independent Sandy Bolton and the LNP's Glen Elmes.

As at 10pm Saturday, Ms Bolton's primary vote was 8382, while Mr Elmes' primary vote was 7670.

The Greens' Phillip Jenkins was running third, Labor's Mark Denham fourth, and One Nation's Eve Whiteside fifth. Ms Whiteside lost ground after initially polling third in last week's Noosa News exit poll.

Robin Bristow's Reason Party and independent Aaron White were further back still.

According to the candidates' how-to-vote cards, Ms Bolton can expect a majority of preferences to flow her way - even from Mr Elmes' voters - however that will depend on how many voters follow these recommendations.

Neither Ms Bolton nor Mr Elmes would claim victory or concede defeat on the night.

ECQ returning officer Colin Brown said on Friday that counting would continue on Sunday, but it may be days before Noosa voters know the outcome.

Topics:  glen elmes noosa sandy bolton state election 2017

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
NoosaCare named finalist at awards

NoosaCare named finalist at awards

NoosaCare was a finalist in the Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award category

Raising awareness with white ribbons

White Ribbon Day is Saturday, November 25, 2017.

White Ribbon Day designed to break the cycle of violence

Noosa innovation push gains new talent

FORGING AHEAD: Innovate Noosa's new-look board set to get down to the business of employing fresh ideas.

New board members

Places to vote Saturday

Voting - blank

Where you can vote on Saturday

Local Partners