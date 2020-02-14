Noosa retreat for women to share their expertise

Josanne Falla is organising this month’s retreat especially for women. Photo by Jaya McIntyre

THE Noosa Women’s Circle is this month hosting a Women’s Only Retreat to teach women about health, wellness, empowerment and taking control of their finances.

Noosa businesswoman and radio presenter Josanna Falla is the brains behind the event.

“I am passionate about women and giving them a voice and have established a women’s circle to gather and connect with each other at a regular monthly breakfast,” she said.

“This has lead to the creation of a retreat – gathering on the north shore in February.

“The women, who are mostly local, will be sharing their gifts and passions and knowledge from every aspect of life.

“From health and wellbeing, finances, emotional triggers, how to handle bullying, handling stress, finding your calling, the water and the environment, plus shamanic healing to ephemeral art and of course music,” she said.

“Every woman has a wonderful gift to offer.”

Speakers include Nikki Creber who will focus on “being you”, Qi gong instructor Michelle Greene, reiki expert Maggie McGary and Kim Lloyd who helps women take financial responsibility in their lives.

Ms Falla said The Noosa Circle was created after she left radio.

“Having met so many creative and inspiring local women, I just knew they needed to connect with one another to inspire, collaborate and work together.

“Over breakfast and coffees I realised we needed to find a way to showcase these amazing women, to give them a place to share their gifts and knowledge with each other and the world, thus the inaugural Noosa Circle Women’s Only retreat was created.

“I have taken women overseas to retreats before and had tried to put one together here in our beautiful Noosa, but, the costs were too high for many to afford.

“So when Jo from Beach Road offered her beautiful beach houses at a really reasonable rate in their off season, I jumped at it.”

The retreat is being held at Beach Road Holiday Homes, Noosa North Shore, from February 28 to March 1.