Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Josanne Falla is organising this month’s retreat especially for women. Photo by Jaya McIntyre
Josanne Falla is organising this month’s retreat especially for women. Photo by Jaya McIntyre
Business

Noosa retreat for women to share their expertise

Michele Sternberg
14th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Noosa Women’s Circle is this month hosting a Women’s Only Retreat to teach women about health, wellness, empowerment and taking control of their finances.

Noosa businesswoman and radio presenter Josanna Falla is the brains behind the event.

“I am passionate about women and giving them a voice and have established a women’s circle to gather and connect with each other at a regular monthly breakfast,” she said.

“This has lead to the creation of a retreat – gathering on the north shore in February.

“The women, who are mostly local, will be sharing their gifts and passions and knowledge from every aspect of life.

“From health and wellbeing, finances, emotional triggers, how to handle bullying, handling stress, finding your calling, the water and the environment, plus shamanic healing to ephemeral art and of course music,” she said.

“Every woman has a wonderful gift to offer.”

Speakers include Nikki Creber who will focus on “being you”, Qi gong instructor Michelle Greene, reiki expert Maggie McGary and Kim Lloyd who helps women take financial responsibility in their lives.

Ms Falla said The Noosa Circle was created after she left radio.

“Having met so many creative and inspiring local women, I just knew they needed to connect with one another to inspire, collaborate and work together.

“Over breakfast and coffees I realised we needed to find a way to showcase these amazing women, to give them a place to share their gifts and knowledge with each other and the world, thus the inaugural Noosa Circle Women’s Only retreat was created.

“I have taken women overseas to retreats before and had tried to put one together here in our beautiful Noosa, but, the costs were too high for many to afford.

“So when Jo from Beach Road offered her beautiful beach houses at a really reasonable rate in their off season, I jumped at it.”

The retreat is being held at Beach Road Holiday Homes, Noosa North Shore, from February 28 to March 1.

noosa circle noosa north shore wellness guru
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SAVE THE DATES: Where to meet Noosa’s candidates

        SAVE THE DATES: Where to meet Noosa’s candidates

        News Hear what the candidates have to say before casting your vote in the 2020 Noosa Council election.

        UPDATE: Mary River still rising

        premium_icon UPDATE: Mary River still rising

        News The Mary River is expected to peak this morning.

        Surf’s up at Rainbow as ex-cyclone moves closer

        premium_icon Surf’s up at Rainbow as ex-cyclone moves closer

        News Swells could reach more than three times the height

        Eden’s proud past shapes an exciting future

        premium_icon Eden’s proud past shapes an exciting future

        News Cooroy private hospital has plans for a $14m redevelopment.