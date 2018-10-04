Noosa rider in state skateboarding comp

IN THE ZONE: Noosa's Felix Webster has been skateboarding since he was eight years old.

IN THE ZONE: Noosa's Felix Webster has been skateboarding since he was eight years old. Henry Harbeck

MONTHS of dedicated practice at the Sunshine Beach skate park has paid off for Noosa's Felix Webster, who placed third in the Queensland Street Skateboarding Championships in Mackay.

The Year 9 Good Shepherd Lutheran College student, who has been skating since he was eight, said the experience was "awesome”.

"It was so much fun. My parents are my biggest supporters and I could hear them cheering,” Felix said.

Competitors completed two one-minute runs in the heats and three one-minute runs in the final.

Felix said he tried to capitalise on his rail riding expertise to impress the judges in the 16 and under age category.

"Mackay has lots of rails so I tried to do lots on them ... I tried Smiths, front boards and front lips.

"Street skating is my favourite style. There are a couple of bowls there but I'm not really good at bowls,” he said.

- Michele Sternberg