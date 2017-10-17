Noosa River boat pump-outs hardly used

PACKED: The audience at the Noosa River Plan talk at the NPA Environment Centre, Wallace Park.

PACKED: The audience at the Noosa River Plan talk at the NPA Environment Centre, Wallace Park. Alan Lander

WASTE pump-outs for boaties using the Noosa River have only been used once and twice respectively in "a long time”, a meeting was told on Friday.

The two pump-out locations, at Noosa Marina and Noosa Yacht Club, are specifically there to ensure local and visiting boat users do not discharge their waste into Noosa River. When questioned by council they reported only one and two uses by boat owners in recent memory.

This was just one of the jaw-dropping revelations highlighting the ongoing and increasing threat to the lifeblood of Noosa's environment and economy.

Noosa Council's Jan Maddin, who is in charge of updating council's 2004 Noosa River Plan, addressed a packed auditorium at Noosa Parks Association's Environment Centre to outline draft proposals for the updated plan.

She said boat owners discharging their effluent directly into the river was the apparent norm, "and local kayakers see stuff coming out of the boats and report it to council”.

Other threats to the river include sediment run-off, population growth, recreational demand, and potential salinity from tidal surges through climate change impacts, Ms Maddin said.

In another alarming statistic, Ms Maddin said the removal of environmental standards through the former Newman government's Green Tape Reduction Act, showed an increasing number of Noosa businesses falling well short of the mark under the self-management of pollutants system the act initiated, according to a 2016 council inspection survey of 132 local businesses.

Currently, councils only hold responsibility for land "to the high watermark”, and state governments looked after rivers and waterways.

However, she said council was keen to take over the policing of many river policies, and the State Government was happy to co-operate.

Ms Maddin said the state was unable to resource proper policing at times other than peak holiday periods and its emphasis had always been on safety.

She also said infrastructure to accommodate boats, such as jetties and street parking for trailers was at maximum capacity.

Already the river accommodates 687 private jetties, 21 public jetties and seven public boat ramps.

The takeover would see the cost of local policing, estimated at $280,000 the first year and $140,000 annually ongoing, recouped through a user-pays system, rather than from rates, she said. One major expense would involve purchasing a marine vessel.

Ms Maddin said the current cost for a mooring in the river was a paltry $50 per annum, which included houseboats, where occupants could benefit from all the shire's services rates-free.

And proper regulation and charging of vessel owners for rates, anchorage and moorings, waste management, correct use of waterways, safety and speed limits during peak periods would ensure boaties paid their way.

Two further concerns for the Noosa River Plan are reducing sediment run-off from the Kin Kin region, and managing and policing pollutant run-off from industrial businesses.

An estimated 2.3 million tonnes of sediment was lost from the Kin Kin area between 2008 and 2015 - with 88% of it ending up in our waterways.

And the former Newman state government's Green Tape Reduction Act stripped many compliance requirements from industrial businesses, replacing them with a system of self-management.

But according to a 2016 council-state co-inspection survey of 132 local businesses, 99% of them were found to be non-compliant.

Industrial run-off, along with sediment run-off from upstream are two priorities of the updated plan, Ms Maddin said.

She said council was in negotiation with the State Government to take over responsibility for environmental management of the Noosa River, which would be a cornerstone of the new plan - and which the state was quite happy to go along with.

She told the forum the plan would focus on three issues: rural and urban run-off, population growth and recreational demand, and the impacts of climate change.

Most of the Noosa shire is now managing its run-off into river catchments well, contributing to the consistent positive outcomes for Noosa River in the annual Healthy Waterways results.

Noosa Integrated Catchment Association president Tony Haslam said 80% of river catchment comes from three regions: Upper Noosa River (37%), Lake Cootharaba/Kin Kin (34%) and Teewah Creek (9%), with the river's headwaters in the Gympie regional council area.

The other three are Lower Noosa River (5%), Lake Cooroibah (9%), and Lake Weyba (6%).

But the Kin Kin catchment sector was lagging behind.

"The Kin Kin catchment area is not so good,” Mr Haslam said.

"It was rural, heavily farmed, and now transferring into a lifestyle area.”

Mr Haslam said the group launched a program called Keep it in Kin Kin which was being managed by Noosa Landcare, with support from the Kin Kin populace.